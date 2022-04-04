New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248537/?utm_source=GNW





The global photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market is expected to grow from $3.15 billion in 2021 to $3.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market consists of sales of photoresist & photoresist ancillaries and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture photoresist and photoresist ancillaries which are used in wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductors for manufacturing laptops, music players, mobile phones, servers and household machines among others.A photoresist is a natural polymer that improves its biochemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet light.



Photoresist ancillary materials are used simultaneously with photoresists such as anti-reflective coatings, developers, photoresist strippers and edge bead removers.



The main types of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries are ArF immersion, KrF, ArF Dry, g- and i-line.ArF immersion uses the wavelengths for patterning critical layers during IC production and for multi-patterning applications that support the advanced semiconductor production nodes.



The different type of ancillaries includes anti-reflective coatings, remover, developer, others and is used in semiconductors and ICS, LCDs, printed circuit boards, other applications.



North America was the second-largest region in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing semiconductor sector is expected to propel the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in the coming years.Semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits (ICs) or microchips, are produced from pure elements such as silicon or germanium, as well as compounds like gallium arsenide.



Semiconductors are a vital component of electronic equipment, allowing for advancements in communications, computers, healthcare, defense systems, transportation, clean energy, and a variety of other fields.In the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated chips, photoresists are being used to identify the circuit elements in the chip or PCB.



According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductor industry revenues in May 2021 totaled $43.6 billion, up 26.2% from $34.6 billion in May 2020 and 4.1% higher than $41.9 billion in April 2021. Therefore, the growing semiconductor sector drives the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



The expansion of production facilities is a key trend gaining popularity in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.Major companies operating in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries sector are focused on building new production facilities to meet the increased demand and strengthen their position in the industry.



For instance, in December 2020, SK Materials, a South Korea-based Industrial gases company has opened a new production facility to develop and promote localized production of semiconductor raw materials such as photoresist and hard masks. The main objective of the company is to generate 50,000 gallons of photoresist per year from 2022.



In February 2020, SK Materials, a South Korea-based industrial gases company acquired Kumho Petrochemical’s photoresist business for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, SK Materials plans to set up a separate subsidiary to develop photoresist technology.



Kumho Petrochemical is a South Korea-based Manufacturer of photoresist materials.APAC was the largest region in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in 2021.



The countries covered in the photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





