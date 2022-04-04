New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type, By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Providers, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249501/?utm_source=GNW

The brain and other organs do not receive adequate oxygen due to the thickening of lung tissues. This disorder causes scar tissue (fibrosis) to form in the lungs, preventing the lungs from adequately transporting oxygen into the bloodstream. People between the ages of 50 and 70 are most commonly affected by the condition. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a type of interstitial lung disease (commonly known as ILD), a group of lung disorders characterized by inflammation or scarring in the lungs.



Some of the growth catalysts for the market are increased demand for ideal drugs for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers and insurance providers in some countries. In addition, the prevalence of the fibrotic disease is on the rise, growing elderly population, and technological breakthroughs in cancer screening and detection are the key trends of the industry. On the other hand, the lack of appropriate disease treatment alternatives, on the other hand, limits market expansion.



In addition, some of the growth factors for the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market are the surge in demand for cost-effective pharmaceuticals and the development of improved treatment options and



an increase in the number of people who smoke cigarettes enhances market growth. However, the lack of therapeutic alternatives that can entirely cure the disease would hamper the growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market.



IPF affects about 100,000 people in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health, and 30,000 to 40,000 new cases are discovered each year. IPF is expected to have a global incidence of 10.7 cases per 100,000 person-years in males and 7.4 cases per 100,000 person-years in females. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is expected to affect 20 instances per 100,000 people in men and 13 cases per 100,000 people in women.



COVID-19 Impact



Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, in December 2019. The disease is caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, which is spread between people.



The virus quickly spread across the globe after its discovery in Wuhan. Moreover, this virus causes a variety of symptoms in individuals, ranging from minor to severe. Fever, dry cough, and exhaustion are some of the most prevalent symptoms. Breathing difficulties or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and lack of speech or movement are all dangerous signs. Further, the virus has a significant fatality potential in the elderly population. COVID-19 has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) as of March 11, 2020. In addition, only a few vaccinations have been approved for COVID-19 prophylaxis on an emergency basis. As a result, the most crucial approach to inhibit the development of this disease is social distance. Furthermore, numerous countries around the world have implemented state-wide lockdowns in order to maintain social distance.



Market Growth Factors



The growing rate of Lung Cancer



The increased global prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare costs, and increasing diagnoses have resulted in a vast patient pool undergoing screening procedures. Lung cancer, for example, is the second most prevalent cancer in both women and men, and is expected to impact over 235,000 persons in the United States by 2020, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (2020). According to Globocan (Global Cancer Observatory), 64,804 new cases of cancer would be reported in Germany year 2020. According to the research, lung cancer claimed the lives of over 50,000 people in the country, making it the leading cause of death from cancer.



Supportive medications and clinical trials



IPF is a deadly disease that worsens over time and primarily affects the elderly with several comorbidities. Pirfenidone from Genetech and nintedanib from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma are licensed pharmaceuticals for the treatment of IPF. These treatments help patients live longer by slowing the rate of lung function decline. Pirfenidone has been utilized in over 42,000 people around the world and has anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory characteristics. Both drugs are effective in slowing the progression of the condition.



A variety of medicines for IPF are now undergoing clinical testing. For example, MediciNova’s Tipelukast is a tiny bioavailable molecule with anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties, that is designed to suppress gene expression and promote IPF. Interventional tests on the medication are currently in phase 2. Similarly, FibroGen’s Pamrevlumab is an antibody-based treatment for IPF that is currently in phase 3 clinical trials.



Market Restraining Factors



High cost of treatment and lack of awareness & qualified professionals



IPF is acknowledged to be one of the rare diseases, with a high healthcare expense that is disproportionate to the disease’s prevalence. Because of the high cost of drugs and treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a majority of people are hesitant to use or continue taking them. As a result, the high cost of such treatments makes them unaffordable for people belonging to the low-income category.



In addition, many countries lack awareness and treatment options for IPF. Further, many countries still lack appropriate healthcare infrastructure that devoid their citizens of basic and advanced healthcare services. Considering these aspects, in spite of a large number of people suffering from IPF, a very low number of people get appropriate treatments. Further, many people work in an environment that forces them to breathe in the existence of dust like asbestos fibers, coal dust, silica dust, and metal dust. As a result, such people are more vulnerable to developing lung-related diseases. Hence, these factors are anticipated to slow down the growth of the overall Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market during the forecasting period.



Drug Type Outlook



Based on Drug Type, the market is segmented into Pirfenidone and Nintedanib. In 2020, the Pirfenidone segment acquired the largest revenue share of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market. This is due to the increased use of pirfenidone drugs such as Esbriet and Pirespa around the world. In experimental models of pulmonary fibrosis, this medication possesses a combination of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antifibrotic properties, making it a promising drug with treatment potential for IPF.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Providers. The Hospital Pharmacies segment acquired a significant revenue share of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market in 2020. The main objective of a hospital pharmacy is to keep track of how pharmaceuticals are used in hospitals and other medical facilities. Moreover, these pharmacies help improve patient outcomes with the help of pharmaceutical selection, prescription, procurement, delivery, administration, and review.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market. This is due to the strong infrastructure for developmental research, the availability of substantial research funds, and the rise in government initiatives for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Moreover, the region is witnessing a growing number of individuals with IPF, thereby boosting the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market. Companies such as AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Galapagos NV are some of the key innovators in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include GNI Group Ltd., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Mission Therapeutics Ltd., Galapagos NV, FibroGen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Biogen, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2021: AstraZeneca teamed up with BenevolentAI, the British artificial intelligence company. Following this collaboration, AstraZeneca included a novel target for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in its offerings, which was discovered with the help of the artificial intelligence-driven medication discovery platform of BenevolentAI. Under this collaboration, the two companies would leverage AI to allow researchers to manage the difficult disease landscape, and uncover novel targets with the potential for the treatment of underlying causes and prevent disease growth.



Nov-2020: Galapagos signed a license agreement with OncoArendi Therapeutics, a Polish innovative biotechnology company that focuses on research, development, and commercialization of innovative small molecule drugs to treat respiratory diseases and cancer. Following the agreement, the two companies aimed to develop and commercialize OncoArendi’s OATD-01. Moreover, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other disorders with a fibrotic component can be treated with OATD-01, a Phase 2-ready chitotriosidase/acidic mammalian chitinase (CHIT1/AMCase) inhibitor.



Aug-2020: AstraZeneca signed a licensing agreement with Redx Pharma, a drug discovery and development company. Under this agreement, AstraZeneca would advance the molecular into clinical trials to treat fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic, progressive, irreversible, and usually deadly interstitial lung disease1 with few treatment options.



Jun-2020: Galapagos joined hands with e-therapeutics, a drug discovery, and development company. Following the collaboration, the two companies would develop new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other fibrotic conditions. Moreover, the collaboration aimed to discover new approaches to modulate one particular mechanism involved in IPF and other fibrotic conditions.



Approvals and Trials:



Mar-2020: Boehringer Ingelheim received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Ofev (nintedanib) as the first treatment for individuals suffering from chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) with a progressive phenotype. In the Phase III INBUILD trial, Ofev delayed lung function decreased by 57 percent compared to placebo throughout the whole study group, as measured by the annual rate of reduction in forced vital capacity.



Mar-2020: Roche got the approval by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Therapy Designation (BTD) to Esbriet (pirfenidone) for individuals with unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (uILD). The approval was granted on the basis of data from a phase II trial, which examined the efficacy and safety of Esbriet in uILD.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2020: Roche took over Promedior, a Lexington, MA-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. Following the acquisition, Roche would gain access to Promedior’s lead product candidate, PRM-15, a recombinant form of human pentraxin-2 that can treat different types of systemic fibrotic diseases.



