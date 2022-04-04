Worldwide Antibody Cocktails Industry to 2028 - Featuring Cipla, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca Among Others

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Cocktails Market, by Type, by Indication, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An antibody, also called immunoglobulin, is a protective protein produced by the immune system of the body in response to the presence of a foreign substance, called an antigen. Antigens are a wide range of substances that include disease-causing organisms and toxic materials such as insect venom, bacteria, or viruses. An antibody cocktail is basically a combination or cocktail of two different antibodies. The rationale behind combining two antibodies in a cocktail approach is to minimize mutational viral escape.



Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as partnerships and agreements by key players in the market is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a multinational healthcare company, and Cipla Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical company, entered into a strategic partnership by which F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., will import its antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) medication into India, where it will then be marketed and distributed by the Cipla's distribution network.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global antibody cocktails market, and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global antibody cocktails market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zydus Cadila, AstraZeneca, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Immunome Inc., Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global antibody cocktails market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global antibody cocktails market

