The global ethylene demand is forecasted to reach 233.9 million tons in 2028, rising at a CAGR of 3.4%, for the duration spanning 2020-2028.

It is predicted that global ethylene consumption has grown by 4.3% annually from 2014 to 2020. Moreover, according to forecasts, the growth rate of global ethylene consumption will increase by 3.4% from 2020 to 2028.

North America accounts for 24% of global ethylene consumption and is the largest consumer of this product worldwide. China, the second-largest consumer of ethylene, accounts for 18% of global ethylene consumption. The Middle East, the third-largest consumer worldwide, accounts for 18% of global ethylene consumption.



There are several factors driving the growth of the market, including an increase in consumer goods sales, a consumer goods industry in flux, escalating packaging costs, increasing alcohol consumption, and growing urbanization.

Market growth, however, will be slowed by fluctuations in ethylene prices, ethylene oxide's hazardous effects, and government regulations. There are some notable trends in the petrochemical industry, the growing production capacity of ethylene dichloride, and the increasing demand for bio-based polyethylene.





