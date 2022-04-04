New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248535/?utm_source=GNW





The global smartphone processor market is expected to grow from $14.95 billion in 2021 to $16.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $26.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%.



The smartphone processor market consists of the sales of smartphone processors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing smartphone processors.A smartphone processor is also known as a chipset, is a central hub of the smartphone and is directly responsible for the performance of the device.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of smartphone processors are dual-core, quad-core, hexa core, octa-core and others.A dual-core processor is a CPU with two processors in the same integrated circuit.



Each processor has its controller and cache, which enables it to function as efficiently as a single processor. These smartphone processors are used in android, iOS and other operating systems for gaming, photo and video editing and camera applications.



North America was the largest region in the smartphone processor market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing adoption of smartphones around the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the smartphone processor market in the forecast period.Smartphone adoption has grown more quickly among younger generations across the globe.



According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the number of smartphone users in India is projected to reach 839 million by the end of 2022.Moreover, as per a report published by The Pew Research Center, in April 2021, the majority of Americans (97%) own a cell phone of some kind with 85% of Americans owning a smartphone.



In all the countries, smartphone use was high among younger people, those with higher grades of education, and higher incomes. Therefore, the increase in the number of smartphone users will anticipated the growth of the smartphone processor market.



The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the smartphone processor market.Major companies operating in the smartphone processor sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for smartphone processors to enhance user experience and connectivity.



For instance, in January 2021, MediaTek, a Taiwan based semiconductor company launched a new flagship 5G SoC Dimensity 1200.The chip uses TSMC’s 6-nanometer processor.



The CPU uses ARM’s latest A78 core with a frequency of 3.0GHz. There are also 3 large A78 cores with a frequency of 2.6GHz and 4 small A55 cores. Further, in January 2020, Qualcomm, a US-based mobile communications company introduced the Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 460 mobile system-on-chips in India, to improve connectivity, gaming, and entertainment for users. The Qualcomm FastConnect 6-series subsystems provide rapid 4G connectivity, important Wi-Fi 6 features, and integrated Bluetooth 5.1 with improved audio on these new mobile platforms.



In October 2020, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of high-performance processors and graphics announced the acquisition of Xilinx for $35 billion. The acquisition is expected to help Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. in becoming the industry’s high-performance computing leader. Xilinx is a US-based chipmaker focused on field-programmable gate array (FPGA), programmable SoCs, and ACAP.



The countries covered in the smartphone processor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





