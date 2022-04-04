Canada’s Wonderland announces exciting festival and event lineup ahead of opening day April 30

Vaughan, ON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Wonderland opens this month and today it released the full lineup of exciting events and entertainment returning for the 2022 season. The park opens to the public on April 30 and this summer it will feature seven festivals, including three new food festivals – Portugal, Ireland and The Caribbean – plus the return of long weekend fireworks. The seasons of fun continue through fall and winter with Camp Spooky, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

“We’re really pleased to be able to provide our guests with a full season of fun once again,” said Norm Pirtovshek, general manager. “With more than 200 attractions at the park, we’re known for thrills, but the return of our summer events really enriches the park experience, offering something for guests of all ages through spring, summer, fall and winter.”

The 2022 event lineup includes:

Fireworks (May 22, July 1, July 31, Sept. 4) – Witness spectacular fireworks display of explosive light and colour high over the park skyline choreographed to a lively soundtrack.

(May 22, July 1, July 31, Sept. 4) – Witness spectacular fireworks display of explosive light and colour high over the park skyline choreographed to a lively soundtrack. Splash Works Opening (May 28) – Get back to poolside fun at the 20-acre water park, with 17 slides, cliff jumping, water playgrounds, the Lazy River and more!

(May 28) – Get back to poolside fun at the 20-acre water park, with 17 slides, cliff jumping, water playgrounds, the Lazy River and more! Brew & BBQ (June 24-26) – The annual BBQ festival returns with foot-stomping live music, dozens of craft beers and ciders, plus a mouth-watering summer menu featuring ribs, gourmet burgers and BBQ chicken.

(June 24-26) – The annual BBQ festival returns with foot-stomping live music, dozens of craft beers and ciders, plus a mouth-watering summer menu featuring ribs, gourmet burgers and BBQ chicken. Celebration Canada (July 1-17) – It’s Canada’s biggest birthday celebration! Join us for lively music, street entertainment and see the impressive skills and antics of the West Coast Lumberjacks. Then indulge in Canadian foods like beef sliders, poutine, mac’n cheese and more.

(July 1-17) – It’s Canada’s biggest birthday celebration! Join us for lively music, street entertainment and see the impressive skills and antics of the West Coast Lumberjacks. Then indulge in Canadian foods like beef sliders, poutine, mac’n cheese and more. KidZfest (July 23-Aug. 7) – This party is perfect for families and kids with special guest appearances, dance parties with the PEANUTS gang, interactive games, activities, live entertainment and more.

(July 23-Aug. 7) – This party is perfect for families and kids with special guest appearances, dance parties with the PEANUTS gang, interactive games, activities, live entertainment and more. NEW! Taste of Portugal (Aug. 13-14) – Step into a festival celebrating the time-worn charm of Portugal, with lively street entertainment and traditional foods including succulent roast chicken and the sweet, rich and perfectly crisp Portuguese custard tarts.

(Aug. 13-14) – Step into a festival celebrating the time-worn charm of Portugal, with lively street entertainment and traditional foods including succulent roast chicken and the sweet, rich and perfectly crisp Portuguese custard tarts. NEW! Taste of Ireland (Aug. 20-21) – The flavours and spirited culture of the Emerald Isle arrive at Canada's Wonderland with lively Celtic music and dancers and hearty Irish fare featuring Guinness BBQ Pork Ribs, Irish Shepard's Pie and sweet desserts like Chocolate Guinness Cake and Butterscotch Apple Cake.

(Aug. 20-21) – The flavours and spirited culture of the Emerald Isle arrive at Canada's Wonderland with lively Celtic music and dancers and hearty Irish fare featuring Guinness BBQ Pork Ribs, Irish Shepard's Pie and sweet desserts like Chocolate Guinness Cake and Butterscotch Apple Cake. NEW! Taste of the Caribbean (Aug. 27-28) – Enjoy island flavours from jerk chicken to specialty seafood, rum cake and coconut sweets, plus fruity summer drinks while the sounds of steel drum music fill the air.

(Aug. 27-28) – Enjoy island flavours from jerk chicken to specialty seafood, rum cake and coconut sweets, plus fruity summer drinks while the sounds of steel drum music fill the air. Oktoberfest (Sept. 10-11, 17-18) – For two weekends, guests will be treated to German-themed food, drink specials and traditional festival bands in the castle courtyard of Medieval Faire. Enjoy classic sausage, schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels, and a tall stein of refreshing lager.

(Sept. 10-11, 17-18) – For two weekends, guests will be treated to German-themed food, drink specials and traditional festival bands in the castle courtyard of Medieval Faire. Enjoy classic sausage, schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels, and a tall stein of refreshing lager. Camp Spooky (weekends Sept. 24-Oct. 30) – This family-friendly Halloween event returns with trick-or-treating, costume parades, live shows with The PEANUTS gang, interactive games, rides and more!

All events noted above are included with park admission.

Halloween Haunt returns this fall on select nights Sept. 23 to Oct. 30 with hundreds of monsters, scare zones, mazes and terrifying live entertainment. Then the park transforms into a world of holiday magic for WinterFest, running select nights Nov. 18 to Dec. 31.

In addition to these events, Canada’s Wonderland will also feature world-class live entertainment through the summer, including Tundra: A Cirque Experience, a new dive stunt show called “Fall Out”, the Victoria Falls High Divers, Woofjocks and performances with Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang.

Guests can get unlimited access to all four seasons of fun with a Gold Pass, which is on sale now for seven easy payments of $15.71. For more information on events, hours of operation or park safety protocols, visit www.canadaswonderland.com

