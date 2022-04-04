Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market to 2028 - by Type, Material, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By Type, By Material, By End-use Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industrial gloves are designed to resist the unique needs of factory workers, carpenters, and people working around dangerous chemicals. The ergonomic design of the industrial latex gloves offers more than enough protection from tool slippage and also can endure exposure to mildew longer than many other common medical gloves.

They have also been shown to provide significant protection when protecting workers from chemical spills and other dangerous substances. If properly applied, industrial gloves will not tear or rip, but they can offer exceptional chemical resistance and increased dexterity and hand flexibility. Depending on the job, they can also help protect workers from the symptoms of chemical burns, cuts, and abrasions that can occur as a result of exposure to toxic chemicals.



The types of industrial gloves available depend upon the type of job they are intended for. For example, there are textured latex medical gloves that provide additional protection against electrical hazards, cuts, and abrasions. These are commonly found in hospitals and clinics, but they can also be used by automotive, construction, plumbing, fabric softener, drywall, and woodworking contractors.



Market Dynamics:

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global industrial hand protection gloves market. For instance, in April 2021, Epoch Western LP DBA Stout Gloves, a North America-based manufacturer of industrial gloves, partnered with kathy ireland Worldwide to launch men's activity gloves.



Major players operating in the global industrial hand protection gloves market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in September 2021, Bob Dale Gloves & Imports Ltd. partnered with Koroyd to integrate repeat impact version of its damage control technology into a new line of products.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global industrial hand protection gloves market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global industrial hand protection gloves market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Uvex Group, 3M Company, COFRA Srl, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, MCR Safety, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Midas Safety Inc., Protective Industrial Products, Inc., Ansell Limited, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Honeywell, and Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global industrial hand protection gloves market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global industrial hand protection gloves market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Type

Market Snippet, By Material

Market Snippet, By End-use Industry

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

Disposable Gloves

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Chemical Gloves

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Mechanical Gloves

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Leather Work Gloves

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Fossil Others (Welder gloves, Sleeves, forearm cuffs)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

5. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By Material, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

Natural Rubber Gloves/Latex

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Nitrile Gloves

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Vinyl Gloves

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Others (Neoprene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Polyvinyl Chloride)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By End-use Industry, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

Healthcare

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Industrial Safety & Chemical

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Construction

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Automotive

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Others (Food Processing & Service, Manufacturing, Electronics and Agriculture)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market For Fluid Conveyance, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Uvex Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

3M Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

COFRA Srl.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

MCR Safety

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Midas Safety Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Ansell Limited.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Kimberly Clark Corporation.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Honeywell.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Alpha Pro Tech Limited.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

