Two XPO Logistics Leaders Named SDCE Pros to Know

Ina Daly and Alyssa Myers honored for accomplishments

GREENWICH, Conn., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced that two of its business leaders have been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine to receive the 2022 SDCE Pros to Know award:

Ina Daly, a professional less-than-truckload (LTL) driver, was the first woman to win the National Truck Driving Championship, and serves as a trainer for XPO’s driver schools. She was honored by XPO in 2021 for surpassing three million accident-free miles.

Alyssa Myers, vice president, technology, leads the team driving the rapid adoption of the XPO Connect digital brokerage platform. Shippers and carriers meet digitally on XPO Connect in real time to buy and sell capacity efficiently through automation.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud that Ina and Alyssa have been honored as leaders in our LTL and truck brokerage businesses. Their accomplishments reflect the growing diversity of talent in the transportation industry and the strong impact of women at XPO.”

SDCE describes the 2022 Pros to Know as outstanding leaders who are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. The magazine is known as the executive user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 727 locations and 41,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .