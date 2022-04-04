Hopebridge Ramps Up Value-Based Care with Expanded Clinical Division

Indianapolis, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the largest autism therapy healthcare providers in the nation, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, announces the appointment of Dr. Adam Hahs to Chief Science Officer, Jana Sarno to Chief Clinical Officer and Kim Strunk to Head of Clinical Strategy for Hopebridge.

The new executive appointments form to create a clinical department unparalleled in the behavioral health industry. Kim Strunk, Hopebridge Founder and newly appointed Head of Clinical Strategy, will join Hahs and Sarno in driving the multi-state organization towards enhanced clinical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The trio aims to change the standards of clinical practice through extensive training opportunities, research initiatives and clinical innovation, all with the mission of expanding access to quality services to children and their families across the country.

“Strunk, Hahs and Sarno each bring a unique, highly experienced skillset to our team,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “I am confident that our investments in clinical excellence and a strong clinical leadership team will not only elevate the quality of care for Hopebridge, but will create advancements for the entire industry as a whole.”

Dr. Hahs will be responsible for driving the company’s research initiatives as Chief Science Officer. He was appointed the position after a year of exemplary leadership as Hopebridge’s VP of Clinical Services, notably leading Hopebridge’s participation in the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM), as well as heading up exclusive continuing education opportunities for clinicians like PEAK training. Hahs’ has been fundamental in the development of one of the largest clinical supervision programs in the industry, the Hopebridge Fellowship Program, as well as driving initiatives for large internal and external research initiatives in the behavioral health space.

Prior to joining Hopebridge, Hahs was the Director of the MSABA Program in the Department of Psychology at Arizona State University and was the President of the Arizona Association for Behavior Analysis (AZABA). Dr. Hahs earned a Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale where his research and clinical foci were language generativity, complex human behavior, and clinical behavior analysis with individuals with autism spectrum disorder, traumatic brain injuries, and addiction.

“Our organization prides itself on training, developing and collaborating with the brightest minds in behavioral health,” said Dr. Hahs. “We’re eager to continue making advancements in research and clinical outcomes through our talented and diverse teams in all areas of early intervention and development, which means heavily investing in the adoption of evidence-based practices that will improve autism care, delivery and outcomes for the families we dedicate our mission to.”

Sarno will oversee and direct all aspects of clinical training, service-delivery, and strategic planning for Hopebridge and provide services based on the principles of ABA therapy as Chief Clinical Officer. Proceeding this position, she served as AIM Clinics’ CCO. She currently participates in grant-funded research and regularly presents at state, national, and international behavior analysis/school psychology conferences. In service to the larger community, Sarno volunteers on the Board of Directors for the Illinois Association for Behavior Analysis (ILABA), chairing the Legislative Affairs Committee that focuses on governmental relationships, grassroots advocacy, and increasing access to ABA through legislative change. Most recently, Sarno joined other industry experts in developing The Council of Autism Service Providers Organizational Guidelines.

“I’m invigorated by the promise of giving our patients the best possible care during their key developmental years. We strive to develop clinical outcomes that strengthen the quality of our clinical practice, so our families can achieve results and our clinicians can grow in our mission,” said Sarno, “I am most excited to see the growth of our clinicians and the profound impact they make on each child within our clinics.”

Hopebridge’s recent acquisition of AIM Clinics will allow the Hopebridge and AIM centers to increase access to high-quality autism care for children across the country through a shared commitment to core values. With a combined presence of over 100 locations across 12 states, this partnership brings together the combined strengths and will help serve a wider audience. Together, Hopebridge will be able to bring its revolutionary 360 Care services to AIM clinics, providing patients with access to speech-language, occupational, feeding and ABA therapy, all in one location.

Hopebridge recently announced plans to hire more than 4,000 employees in 2022 to meet the growing need of ABA therapy in twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee. The company also plans to add up to 40 additional locations throughout the year, an expansion that will provide more access to autism therapy services.

Hopebridge is dedicated to continuing clinical excellence through career advancement opportunities at all levels. Under Hahs’ and Sarno’s clinical leadership, those looking to elevate their careers from within Hopebridge have access to:

Grand Rounds

Development programs to level up in their own roles

Company-sponsored CEUs

Exclusive training opportunities like PEAK training

Research partnerships with [JS1] Baylor, Florida Institute of Technology, Arizona State University and ICHOM

Students aspiring to become BCBAs, OTs and SLPs can take advantage of unparalleled mentorship, supervision hours and clinical rotations at Hopebridge through the Fellowship Program and Fieldwork Experience Program.

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, Occupational, Feeding and Speech Therapies for children touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder, behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support, and hope they deserve.

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers.

