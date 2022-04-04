IBI Group Announces Acquisition of Florida-Based Architectural Design Firm, RLC Architects

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) (“IBI” or the “Company”), announced today that it has completed the purchase of Florida-based architectural firm, RLC Architects (“RLC”) (the “Acquisition”). RLC’s diverse team of 25 professional staff will bring significant experience across the industrial, residential, commercial, education and interior architecture sectors.



RLC complements IBI’s existing industrial engineering and architectural business, expands its U.S. market presence and contributes to the firm’s long-term growth strategy. The Acquisition demonstrates IBI’s commitment to prudent and accretive growth while supporting an ongoing commitment to sustainability, given RLC’s leadership in “green design” across South Florida.

“Integrating the RLC team’s expertise and focus on industrial distribution centres — a key element of efficient supply chains — adds a unique skillset to IBI, which enhances our industrial engineering and architectural practice and expands our U.S. reach. The Acquisition supports our growth strategy and contributes to revenue, backlog and ongoing margin improvement,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “The team at IBI is very pleased to welcome RLC and look forward to a successful integration that will enable us to efficiently grow to other regions.”

Founded in 1990, RLC specializes in planning and designing award-winning buildings and communities in South Florida. Their work has received numerous awards from industry associations, including the American Institute of Architects 2019 AIA Palm Beach Merit Award in Design Excellence for their design of the Boca Ice and Fine Arts Center and the Briny mixed-use community. Seven of RLC’s recently completed projects have attained LEED certification and over fifty percent of its professional staff have their LEED accreditations. RLC’s focus on sustainable design and client-focused solutions will combine with IBI’s focus on improving urban livability and taking action on climate change.

“The RLC team is very excited to become part of IBI Group,” said RLC President, Bruce W. Retzsch. “RLC’s 32-year legacy of design excellence and client service is continuously expanding. Combining our skill sets will enable the firm to realize synergies across a broad range of services, while IBI’s technology-driven design approach will enable us to deliver higher levels of service for our clients. We see many opportunities to leverage our respective strengths, expand our service offerings and continue driving long-term growth.”

“The addition of RLC’s expertise to IBI’s existing architectural and engineering services is an exciting complement to IBI’s current work and provides a great opportunity to deepen and broaden our relationships with the South Florida and Southeastern U.S. client base,” said IBI Group Director, USA, Todd Hoisington.

The Acquisition builds upon IBI Group’s strategic focus on growing its urban environment and infrastructure design presence in the U.S.

