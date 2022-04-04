Wellbeing Digital Sciences Welcomes Najla Guthrie as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research, and its Board of Directors are pleased to welcome Najla Guthrie as its new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective March 31, 2022. Ms. Guthrie has been appointed to lead the development of an evolved competitive strategy through a refreshed mission and vision for the Company. The previously announced accomplishments by Wellbeing’s wholly owned subsidiaries, KGK Science Inc. (“KGK”) and IRP Health (“IRP”), have positioned it well for Ms. Guthrie’s tenure as Wellbeing’s new leader.

Ms. Guthrie has been the President and CEO of KGK since 1997 and most recently also held the title of Chief Science Officer for Wellbeing. Over the years, Najla has grown KGK into a leading North American contract research organization that provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis, and emerging psychedelic industries. Ms. Guthrie has been instrumental in publishing over 50 papers in peer-reviewed journals and has given numerous presentations at both the national and international levels. Najla is aptly fitted for her new role as CEO of Wellbeing and is highly regarded in the research, science, and leadership communities.

As a summary of the Company’s recent achievements, KGK was selected by Lophos Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a novel study to evaluate a path to market for sustainably grown peyote-derived natural health products. Wellbeing has also commenced its single arm, open label study of patients with post-traumatic stress disorder who are undergoing the proprietary physical therapy program at IRP clinics. IRP has also recently had its innovative Reactivation therapy program formally approved by Veterans Affairs Canada as an interdisciplinary clinic outpatient program at three locations, which sets Wellbeing up for continued success on the path to expanding its treatment of veterans and first responders across Canada. Lastly, the inpatient Ketamine Integrated Therapy Experience program in association with Victoria Wellness continues to successfully improve the quality of life for patients through IV ketamine treatments.

Regarding the Company’s intent to obtain a listing through an initial public offering on a more senior stock exchange in the United States, it has completed its GAAP-based audit for fiscal 2020 and is now finalizing the fiscal 2021 audit. Wellbeing has also made significant progress on completing the necessary filing requirements and it continues to work with its advisors on achieving this important capital markets initiative.

Management Commentary

“It is an honour to be welcomed as the new CEO of Wellbeing. I am grateful to Adam Deffett and his hard work as Interim CEO and his positive contributions to Wellbeing since last year. I am ready to lead the Company, am optimistic for its future and feel that we can truly make a difference in the mental health industry to help alleviate the crisis that we are facing,” said Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing. “I am proud of the accomplishments that both KGK and IRP have announced over the last few months. They reaffirm the value of both businesses as part of Wellbeing’s greater whole, along with our joint emphasis on digital therapeutics as our third strategic pillar. I look forward to making a positive and lasting impact on the way that mental health illnesses are viewed and treated,” added Ms. Guthrie.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Founded in 1997, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical and emerging health care products. The business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. On an approximate basis, the business to date has produced 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

