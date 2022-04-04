New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microprocessor And GPU Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248533/?utm_source=GNW

78 billion in 2021 to $92.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $111.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The microprocessor and GPU market consists of the sales of microprocessors and GPU by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing microprocessors and GPUs.A microprocessor is a type of miniature electronic device that comprises logic, arithmetic, and control circuitry to perform central processing unit functions in a computer.



GPU is referred to as the graphics processing unit and it is used in applications such as graphics and video rendering.



The main types of architecture for the microprocessor and GPU market are X86, ARM, MIPS, Power, SPARC.The x86 architecture is an instruction set architecture (ISA) series for computer processors.



The x86 architecture refer to the way a processor handles and executes different instructions passed from the operating system (OS) and software programs.The various types of GPU include discrete and integrated.



The microprocessor and GPU are used in various sectors including consumer electronics, server, automotive, BFSI, industrial, aerospace and defense, medical and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microprocessor and GPU market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices and equipment will positively influence the market for microprocessors and GPU in the forecast period.Internet of Things refers to a system of interrelated computing devices that share data over the internet.



Globally there has been an increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices owing to several benefits offered such as increased connectivity, speed, easy access, better time management, and remote functioning among others.By combining machine learning and online analytical processing, GPU databases provide IoT with speed, scale, and intelligence.



This allows real-time insights to lead to speedier actions and decisions. According to the DataPort report, there are more than 10 billion active IoT devices in 2021, and the number of active IoT devices is expected to exceed 25.4 billion by 2030. Therefore, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices will positively impact the market, going forward.



Increasing launch of powerful and high-performance microprocessors and GPUs is a key trend in the microprocessor and GPU market.Major players in the industry are emphasizing designing and developing new processors with advanced features to gain a competitive advantage over other companies operating in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Nvidia has launched its most affordable desktop GPU with ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 3060.It delivers twice the raster performance and 10x the ray tracing performance as compared to the company’s older GeForce GTX-series product-GeForce GTX 1060.



Moreover, it offers previous-gen gamers a massive upgrade with high fidelity graphics, fast frame rates, and game-changing features such as NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLSS.



In September 2020, NVIDIA, a USA-based technology company engaged in designing GPU for gaming and professional market and system on a chip unit for mobile computing and automotive market acquired Arm Holdings for a deal amount of $40 billion.This acquisition is expected to create a premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence (AI), and accelerating innovation while expanding into large by combining NVIDIA’s AI computing platform with Arm’s vast ecosystem.



NVIDIA also plans to expand Arm’s research and development presence in the UK with the establishment of an AI research and education center and building (Arm/NVIDIA) powered AI supercomputer for research. Arm Holdings is a UK-based semiconductor and software company that designs, licenses, and produces IP for digital electronic product development.



The countries covered in the microprocessor and GPU market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





