Global Foot Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

A foot mask usually consists of various kinds of active ingredients & nutrients that nourish the feet with necessary elements which maintain the feet’ health & beauty. Same as the face mask, the foot mask is coated on the feet. A foot mask can be found either in the form of thick cream or booties. The foot mask dries itself and pulls out the impurities from the feet, along with boosting the blood circulation of the foot. Also, it eliminates odor as well as exfoliates and moisturizes the skin which makes the skin smooth & supple.



Major factors driving the growth of foot mask market are the rising popularity of selfcare products and increased demand for wellness. Additionally, the major vendors are keen to acquire start-up companies to maintain their dominance in the market.



In addition, they are focusing on the introduction of new products to fulfill the requirements of new customers. Continue advancements in the manufacturing technologies, high disposable income of people, increasing modernization and urbanization are some other factors expanding the consumer base in the foot mask market.



COVID-19 Impact



The widespread of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world’s economy adversely. The increasing cases of the novel coronavirus forced the government of various countries to put restrictions on the movement of goods & people and even the complete lockdown to curb the effect of the pandemic. All these restrictions resulted in disruptions in the supply chains and reduced productivity of various companies resulting in affecting the growth of various industries negatively. There was high demand for foot care product such as foot mask during the pandemic period. This is because the outbreak of COVID-19 has made the consumer more conscious regarding the health of their internal body as well as skin, which has increased the demand for body wash, hair masks, foot masks & various other exfoliation products.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising demand for natural and organic products



The concern of people towards the side effects of using harmful chemicals on the skin is increasing the demand for skin care products rich in organic & natural ingredients such as lemon, orange, and other substances. Glycerine is also a natural compound that is extracted from animal fats or vegetable oils. In addition, glycerine is widely used in skin & foot care products such as foot masks due to its outstanding moisturizing properties.



Moreover, consumer in the market is well aware of the importance of knowing about the product they use. The consumers are increasingly demanding for labelling which provide complete information regarding the product along with taking care about the environmental aspect. Also, various companies are providing travel friendly packaging which is way more comfortable and convenient to use.



Increased awareness of grooming in men



The men section of the population is becoming more aware regarding the personal grooming from the past few years. Also, the rising engagement of men in the fashion and aviation industry is increasing the spending for personal care by them. They are now much concerned regarding the maintenance of healthy and smooth skin. This rising awareness regarding skin care is also increasing the demand for foot care products such as foot masks by the male community.



Also, a large number of the men is suffering from various foot problems such as fungal infections. The fungal infection of the foot often called athlete’s foot is often caused due to bacteria build up on the skin.



Market Restraining Factors:



Widely used traditional remedies



Many people still believe that the traditional methods they use for foot care are sufficient enough to achieve healthy and smooth foot skin. Due to this, a wide number of people use household remedies which include the use of white vinegar & Listerine solution for toenail fungus, rice flour with cider vinegar and honey as exfoliating agents, ripe banana as a moisturizer, and using vegetable oils containing vitamin A, D &E for clean & dry feet. Also, there raw products are considered free from any kind of side effects. Along with that, a large number of people simply use body lotions for their foot care too as they are not aware that foot skin needs extra care.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Exfoliation and Whitening & Moisturizing. The whitening and moisturizing segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the foot mask market in 2020. The skin whitening agents available in foot masks such as lemon, cucumber, and others coupled with the increasing demand for the remedy to the dark spot on the skin is growing the demand for the foot mask in this segment.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Others. The offline segment procured the highest revenue share in the foot mask market in 2020. This is because of the availability of wide range of beauty products offered by the distribution channels like supermarkets, beauty retail stores, and hypermarkets near the consumers’ residence which would help in widening the consumer base of such channels as well as products.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Europe region acquired a significant revenue share in the foot mask market in 2020. The rising environmental issues leading towards the increasing skin and health issues which are resulting in high demand for the skin care products such as foot masks in the Europe region. Also, the old age people in the region are highly demanding for the foot care product for anti-aging the foot skin.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LIBERTA Co. Ltd. (Baby Foot), Barefoot Scientist, Karuna Skin LLC, Adwin Korea Corporation, Rare Beauty Brands, Inc., Ulta Beauty, Inc., Earth Therapeutics Ltd., Sephora SA (LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), Tonymoly Co., Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson.



Strategies Deployed in Foot Mask Market



Jul-2021: Sephora entered into an agreement to acquire Palamon Capital Partners, a London-based private equity firm. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to grow in the European market along with expanding its reach to the United Kingdom.



Nov-2020: Ulta Beauty entered into a partnership with Target, an American big-box department store chain. Under this partnership, the companies would open over 100 dedicated mini-shops inside Target stores. Both the companies aimed to redefine beauty experiences, serving with opportunities for guests & brand partners and also to lead the retail industry strategically and collaboratively.



Feb-2020: Sephora expanded its geographical footprints in North America by opening 100 new stores. This expansion focused on providing ease & convenience to all clients by opening the stores at the location where clients live & work which includes street and local centers along with a mix of the latest and established stores.



Oct-2017: Baby Foot introduced Baby Foot Moisturizing Foot Mask, a 15-minute intense hydrating treatment consisting of Hyaluronic Acid, collagen, & 14 different natural extracts absorbed by the skin and Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel for Men. This product is a foot exfoliant manufactured mainly for men sizes 6-14 to remove the unsightly, dead skin cells on one’s feet that build up over time.



