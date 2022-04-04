The Worldwide Smartphones Industry is Expected to Reach $520.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smartphones Market, By Brand, By Operating System, By RAM Size, By Generation, By Screen Size, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Component Hardware, By Component Software, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Smartphones market was valued at USD 273.9 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 520.7 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,617.5 million smartphones were estimated to be sold in 2021.



Smartphone consists of an integrated computer and other features, such as web browsing, operating system, as well as the ability to run software applications. Increasing penetration of Internet of Things is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, health risks due to prolonged exposure to smartphones are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing penetration of IoT



Internet of Things is one of the emerging communication concept which interconnects a variety of devices, including smartphones, with data, processes, and people and enables a seamless communication. Smartphone-enabling technologies, such as Bluetooth, built-in sensors, NFC, and RFID tracking, enables smartphones to be a vital part of IoT world. According to NASSCOM, the number of IoT devices, including smartphones, has increased from 200 million units in 2016 and more than 2.7 billion units in 2020. Hence, increasing penetration of IoT in smartphones is expected to boost the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Smartphones market include ZTE Corp., Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, Nokia Corporation, AsusTek Computer Inc., Sony Corporation, Micromax Informatics Ltd., Realme, Panasonic Corp, Motorola, Inc., HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., Mobicel, and Transsion Group, among others.



The approximate market share of the major 6 players is more than 65%. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, ZTE Corporation collaborated with Riedel Communications for deploying custom-made private 5G as a service on a campus network and also to jointly explore the huge potential of 5G networks.



The global Smartphones market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smartphones Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Smartphones Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Smartphones Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smartphones Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smartphones Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Smartphones Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Smartphones Market?

What are the number of smartphone users worldwide, in Billions? What are the shipments of top selling mobile in Billion?

What is the penetration rate of smartphone: U.S. Smartphone Ownership Demographics (%)?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Smartphone Market



Chapter 4. Global Smartphone Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Developers

4.1.2. Assembling

4.1.3. Marketing and Distribution

4.1.4. Retailers

4.1.5. End Users

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. No. of Smartphone Users, Worldwide

4.2.2. Penetration Rate of Smartphone

4.2.4. Types of Smartphones

4.2.4.1. Entry-Level Smartphones

4.2.4.2. Performance Smartphones

4.2.4.3. Media-Centric Smartphones

4.2.4.3.1. Music smartphones

4.2.4.3.2. Navigation smartphones

4.2.4.3.3. Gaming smartphones

4.2.4.3.4. Camera smartphones

4.2.5. Role of Telecom Operators

4.2.6. Aftermarket services (repair & maintenance)

4.2.7. Smartphone Insurance

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Bn), 2017 - 2030

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (Mn Units), 2017 - 2030

4.7.3. Pricing Analysis

4.8. EXIM Landscape

4.8.1. Top importing countries for Smartphones

4.8.2. Top exporting countries for Smartphones

4.9. Technology Lifecycle

4.9.1. Key Technology Development Milestone

4.9.1.1. Electro-Magnetic Resonance and Magnetic Resonance Technologies

4.10. Competition Dashboard

4.10.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.10.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.10.3. Competitor Mapping

4.10.4. Strategical Overview

4.10.4.1. Marketing Innovation Key Success Factor

4.10.4.2. Collaboration with EMS

4.10.4.3. Low-price Market Competition

4.10.4.4. Mergers and Acquisitions

4.10.4.5. Expansion in Mass Markets



Chapter 5. Smartphone Market - Consumer Behavior Analysis

5.1. Average Replacement Rates

5.2. Consumer Buying Preferences: Smartphone Selection Scenario

5.2.1. Brand

5.2.2. Price

5.2.3. Operating System

5.2.4. Screen Size

5.2.5. RAM

5.2.6. Processor

5.2.7. Camera

5.2.8. Battery Life

5.2.9. Design

5.2.10. Brand Endorsements

5.2.11. Others

5.3. Consumer Demographics

5.3.1. By Age

5.3.2. By Gender

5.3.3. By Income Group

5.3.4. By Lifestyle



Chapter 6. Smartphone Component Market Analysis

6.1. Hardware

6.1.1. Battery

6.1.2. Display Technology

6.1.2.1. LCD

6.1.2.2. LED

6.1.2.3. OLED

6.1.3. System-on-a-chip (SoC)

6.1.4. CPU

6.1.5. Graphics Processing Unit

6.1.6. Memory Management Unit

6.1.7. Connectivity

6.1.8. Modems

6.1.9. Camera

6.1.10. Sensors

6.1.10.1. Accelerometer

6.1.10.2. Gyroscope

6.1.10.3. Digital Compass

6.1.10.4. Ambient Light Sensor

6.1.10.5. Proximity Sensor

6.2. Software

6.2.1. Kernel

6.2.2. Middleware

6.2.3. Application Execution Environment (AEE)

6.2.4. User Interface Framework

6.2.5. Application Suite



Chapter 7. Smartphone Market Analysis, By Brand

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)

7.2.1. Apple

7.2.2. Samsung

7.2.3. Xiaomi

7.2.4. Oppo

7.2.5. Huawei

7.2.6. Others



Chapter 8. Smartphone Market Analysis, By Operating System

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)

8.2.1. Android

8.2.2. Windows

8.2.3. iOS

8.2.4. Palm OS

8.2.5. Other (Sailfish, Tizen and Blackberry OS)



Chapter 9. Smartphone Market Analysis, By RAM Size

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)

9.2.1. Below 2GB

9.2.2. 2GB-4GB

9.2.3. 4GB-8GB

9.2.4. More than 8GB



Chapter 10. Smartphone Market Analysis, By Generation

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)

10.2.1. 3G

10.2.2. 4G

10.2.3. 5G



Chapter 11. Smartphone Market Analysis, By Screen Size

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)

11.2.1. below 4.0"

11.2.2. 0"-5.0"

11.2.3. Up to 6.0"



Chapter 12. Smartphone Market Analysis, By Price Range

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)

12.2.1. < US$ 100

12.2.2. US$ 101 - US$ 200

12.2.3. US$ 201 - US$ 500

12.2.4. > US$ 501



Chapter 13. Smartphone Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)

13.2.1. Online

13.2.1.1. Brand Website

13.2.1.2. E-marketplaces

13.2.2. Offline

13.2.2.1. Multi Brand Store

13.2.2.2. Brand Store



Chapter 14. Smartphone Market Analysis, By Region/ Country

Chapter 15. The US Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 16. Canada Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 17. Mexico Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 18. The U.K. Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 19. Germany Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 20. France Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 21. Italy Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 22. Spain Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 23. Poland Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 24. Russia Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 25. China Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 26. India Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 27. Japan Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 28. Australia & New Zealand Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 29. ASEAN Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 30. UAE Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 31. Saudi Arabia Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 32. South Africa Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 33. Argentina Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 34. Brazil Smartphone Market Analysis



Chapter 35. Company Profile

35.1. Sony Corp.

35.2. ZTE Corp.

35.3. Samsung Electronics Apple

35.4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

35.5. Apple Inc.

35.6. Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

35.7. Xiaomi Corporation

35.8. Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd.

35.9. Nokia Corporation

35.10. AsusTek Computer Inc.

35.11. Sony Corporation

35.12. Huawei

35.13. Micromax Informatics Ltd.

35.14. Realme

35.15. Panasonic Corp

35.16. Motorola, Inc.

35.17. HTC Corporation

35.18. Lenovo Group Limited

35.19. BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.

35.20. Mobicel

35.21. Transsion Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pqllz

Attachment