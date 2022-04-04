Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-depth Analysis of Ultrasonic Nebulizer Developments, Prototypes and Products In Scope of Pulmonary Delivery of Nicotine and Cannabinoids - Market and Technology Overview Report for 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is focused on ultrasonic atomization technology. Being logically structured, from a brief technology description to the deepest insights on the developments and patent documents discovered on the technology, the report introduces multi-aspect and the most essential information on the technology, which may be of use for those unfamiliar with it, as well as for a more advanced audience.



The report is aimed at introducing the concept of ultrasonic technology, defining and clarifying the key notions, operation principles, providing descriptions of atomization processes, types of atomizers for both cannabinoid and nicotine delivery systems, as well as atomization for nicotine and cannabinoid substances.



The report contains the statistics of ultrasonic developments for the vaping market for 2014-2021 and a detailed analys?s of the ultrasonic developments and patents by companies, including technical analysis, conclusions, market statuses and the most prospective patents and possible products for 2022.



The patent documents discovered for 2019-Mar 2022 show the overall trend for more than the outlined period, containing the data on the related patents.



Executive Summary:



Detailed information on the ultrasonic atomization technology is presented in this Report, covering the technology and processes description. Key findings of the report are based on non-filtered results count of about 1800+ patent documents related to the technology; filtered results count 267 patent documents.



The major benefits and lacks of the ultrasonic technology have been identified. Moreover, the lacks of the existing mass marketed ultrasonic medical and personal ultrasonic atomizers have been outlined. In general, electronic atomizers on the consumer markets use 2 main technologies in 3 markets.



The statistics on the ultrasonic developments for 2014-2021 has been shown, defining the most prospective companies and developments. Every development analysis is followed by a conclusion on the technology.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Ultrasonic Atomization Technology Introduction

1.1. Technology Description

1.2. Ultrasonic atomizers types in electronic nicotine/cannabis delivery systems

1.3. Ultrasonic Technology Atomization Process

1.3.1. Ultrasonic Atomization for Nicotine Substances

1.3.2. Ultrasonic Atomization for Cannabinoid Substances



2. Statistics of Ultrasonic Developments for Vaping Market



3. Prospective Ultrasonic IP Developments



4.Trial and Mass Product Patents Technical Analysis



5. Identified Patents Analysis



6. Summary on the Patents Analyzed



7. Ultrasonic Technology Market Statuses for 2022



8. Prospective Developments with Ultrasonic Technology in 2022



9. Prospective Products Patents: Technical Analysis

