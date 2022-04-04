Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Launches Expansion of Sales Organization; Releases Investor Presentation

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona” or the ‎‎“Company”) (TSXV:SGMD), ‎an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, announced today it had launched the expansion of its sales organization as a result of accelerating its operational integration. As part of the launch, Salona has hired Scott Rogow, a senior sales executive with over 30 years of experience in the recovery science industry primarily serving as former Director of Business Development at DJO Global, as Vice-President of Sales and Marketing.



The latest investor presentation has been posted on the Company’s website in advance of institutional investor presentations. The updated presentation will be available at: www.salonaglobal.com/downloads.

“I am glad to be working with Scott Rogow again,” said Les Cross, Chairman of Salona. “He was a strong clinical sales leader when he worked for me previously and I expect he will build an aggressive nationwide sales team for Salona Global. As we add additional products to our line up, either through acquisition, IP in-licensing, distribution contracts, or through development and refining of products in-house, Scott will lead our organic growth efforts across all channels.”

