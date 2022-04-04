New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Field Activity Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249490/?utm_source=GNW

Field activity management software unifies and gathers data from mapping and scheduling, location data, and time and expense monitoring into a single platform, allowing for more efficient asset usage, visualization, tracking, and administration.



The key industry players would witness ample opportunities to expand their offerings due to the field activity automation and cloud-mobility integration, predictive analytics, and the rise of IoT and AI. In addition, field activity management solutions can offer information regarding product delivery, product inventory and dispatch, and work orders because of the integration of mobile capabilities. Moreover, this integration has also pushed field activity management companies to provide better, more affordable solutions to boost productivity.



Further, large enterprises and SMEs have benefited from improved service management solutions provided by cloud service providers. In field activities, the integration of Machine-to-Machine (M2M)-linked services and mobility is critical since it aids in the automation of work processes as well as real-time reporting based on analytics. This reduces human effort and allows tasks to be completed quickly.



While certain sectors are more likely to use field representatives as merchandisers, merchandising has a function in all parts of Field Activity Management. Moreover, field activity management solutions help to understand the aesthetics and science of effective product placement which demonstrates a commitment to customers and a brand and can aid in the growth of existing and new sales.



COVID-19 Impact



The global economy has been severely impacted by COVID-19. Energy, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and aviation are among the financial and industrial sectors where the pandemic has had a large economic impact. As a result of the trillions of dollars lost, the global economy is anticipated to enter a recession. As a result of a rising number of countries implementing and prolonging lockdowns, economic activity is dwindling, which will have an influence on the global economy. Every citizen and government in society, including the federal, state, central, local, and provincial governments, has been in constant contact with one another to supply and receive real-time COVID-19 information. Still today, many countries are witnessing constantly increasing COVID-19 cases, with multiple infected cases on the rise.



Market Growth Factors:



The growing requirement to monitor field activities



In the last few years, the global number of field technicians has increased remarkably and would continue to rise even during the forecast period. Field activity firms are recognizing the need of ensuring that all resources are utilized correctly for business purposes and that field workers/technicians are doing their assigned jobs properly. These firms may find this problematic because they are unable to follow the live-work location due to their actual absence on the job. By installing an appropriate field activity management solution that can be integrated with ERP, CRM, and other relevant systems established in the organization, it is possible to achieve maximum efficiency of business processes and better productivity among the providers.



Growing deployment of Cloud-based field activity management



Organizations are migrating from on-premises field activity management systems to cloud-based field activity management solutions in order to reap the benefits of this technology. Field activity management suppliers are increasingly focusing on offering SaaS-based solutions that help cut costs and achieve higher Return on Investment. In addition, field activities firms are recognizing the need to ensure that all resources are being used correctly for business purposes and that field workers/technicians are doing their assigned jobs efficiently. Moreover, the transition towards the cloud helps the companies to easily track the progress and ensures timely completion of allotted assignments. Hence, these aspects are expected to open new growth avenues for the overall field activity management market during the forecasting period.



Market Restraining Factors:



Organizational security concerns around data confidentiality



The majority of field activity data is stored on corporate servers behind firewalls and security measures. Devices that access this data, on the other hand, are not protected in this way. Technicians’ mobile devices are vulnerable to attacks, especially if they are connected to insecure Wi-Fi networks on the job. As the world becomes more digital, the number of cyberattacks has increased in tandem. As a result, data security has become a big concern for businesses. Companies have low knowledge of the necessity for cyber-specific procedures to protect their data. With the transfer of data from the field to the cloud, there is a considerable increase in cybersecurity issues, since malevolent parties can attack servers, networks, and communication channels.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services (Integration & Implementation, Consulting, and Training & Support). The services segment held a significant revenue share of the overall field activity management market in 2020. This is because these services are crucial in meeting the clients’ unique requirements. These services assist in the cost-effective implementation of field activity management solutions in order to effectively complete business processes within the timeline and budget.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. In 2020, the Cloud segment obtained the largest revenue share of the field activity management market. By adopting cloud solutions, companies reap benefits like higher flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and reduced costs. Additional advantages of cloud-based systems include their efficiency when used by multiple users, lower upfront expenses, ease of implementation of new projects, no hardware investments, minimal maintenance costs, and reduced infrastructure costs. Hence, these factors would help the segment to witness higher demand during the forecasting period.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. The Large Enterprises segment held a significant revenue share of the overall field activity management market in 2020. When it comes to assigning work orders to field workers and engineers, large enterprises face multiple issues. Work orders that aren’t managed well by large businesses might result in higher expenses and lower productivity. Customer loyalty and market share may be lost as a result of this. Large companies are focused on field activity management solutions to centralize their business processes and essential data from their employees and consumers.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Telecom, Construction & Real- Estate, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Government, and Others. The telecom segment acquired the highest revenue share of the field activity management market in 2020. In the telecommunications industry, effective workforce management is a significant aspect in enabling process optimization and greater business efficiency. However, managing fieldwork ideally becomes considerably more difficult when there are a significant number of specialists in various disciplines and several geographic locations in various regions. This is where field activity management solutions come into play and help companies to manage different aspects related to field operations.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall field activity management market during the forecasting period. Over the last few years, businesses have been implementing the field activity management solution on a big scale. This region has been very quick to implement the most recent technical innovations, such as field activities, cloud computing, and IoT, into businesses. Additionally, there has been a rise in the number of data breaches with the increase in the usage of field activities and BYOD preferences.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; SAP SE is the major forerunner in the Field Activity Management Market. Companies such as Bentley Systems, Inc., Spatial Networks, Inc. and Canvas Solutions, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Repsly, Inc., Spatial Networks, Inc., ProntoForms Corporation, Canvas Solutions, Inc., SafetyCulture Pty Ltd., Field Safe Solutions, Inc., FieldWireLabs, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Esri, Inc., and SAP SE.







Recent strategies deployed in Field Activity Management Market



Jan-2022: GoCanvas joined hands with Device Magic, a mobile forms app that replaces unreliable paper forms with smarter, richer data collection. Following the collaboration, both the companies would be in a unique position to provide industry-leading work process solutions to small, mid-market, and large businesses. Moreover, customers would be benefitted from improved mobile data capture and process automation solutions as a result of the relocation.



Dec-2021: Esri joined hands with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation that produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Following the collaboration, the two companies would together analyze the imagery data obtained by satellite providers in space orbit. Moreover, ArcGIS Image technology of Esri would offer processing and analysis on imagery hosted in Azure Orbital, Microsoft’s Satellite Ground Station as a Service.



Apr-2021: SAP extended its partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software, an American computer software company specializing in 3D & 2D Product Lifecycle Management software. The partnership aimed to help both entities to provide innovative solutions for the Service and Asset Lifecycle. Moreover, Siemens would offer SAP Asset Intelligence Network, SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management, and SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management, with an initial focus on discrete manufacturing.



Apr-2021: Fulcrum, a subsidiary of Spatial Networks, introduced new improvements in its no-code mobile workforce automation platform. With the help of new improvements, this platform can offer reference documents like safety data sheets, standard operating procedures, and process manuals, to field workers as attachments to their Fulcrum mobile apps. This latest capability would make it easier to maintain safe work settings and ensure consistent, high-quality results without having to carry burdensome paper documents.



Apr-2021: Fulcrum, a subsidiary of Spatial Networks, introduced the latest workflow capabilities. These new capabilities can enhance mobile team effectiveness by establishing data-driven processes for workgroups and business units, as well as extending and improving CRM apps, asset management platforms, and other enterprise systems using data collected in the field.



Feb-2021: ProntoForms introduced ProntoForms Teamwork. Technicians using ProntoForms Teamwork get a contextual view of what prior contributors have achieved. This ensures that productivity and quality are maintained regardless of how frequently projects are interrupted or handed over.



Jan-2021: Esri introduced ArcGIS Platform, a geospatial platform as a service (PaaS) for developers that require combining location capabilities into their apps, business systems, and products. Through this launch, the company aimed to help developers in getting access to high-quality content and capabilities they can readily plug into their apps, enabling them to be stick to a budget while providing massive value by decreasing time to market.



Nov-2020: Esri unveiled ArcGIS Field Maps mobile app. Moreover, ArcGIS Field Maps is a comprehensive tool that employs data-driven maps to assist mobile employees in collecting and editing data, finding information, and reporting their current location. For enterprises that have prioritized digital transformation from paper-based to digital field operations management, ArcGIS Field Maps would alleviate numerous workflow difficulties.



Jun-2020: Bentley Systems completed the acquisition of NoteVault, a San Diego-based provider of voice-based field automation for construction management. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its SYNCHRO digital construction environment with industry-leading mobile field applications to monitor and manage labor, materials, and equipment.



Oct-2019: Esri came into a partnership with 3DR, a leading US drone data company. Through this partnership, the two companies would expand the offerings of Esri in current drone imagery, Drone2Map for ArcGIS, with an end-to-end enterprise drone data and analytics solution for Esri’s ArcGIS platform. For users ranging from small operators to enterprise-wide drone projects, the ArcGIS Drone Collection provides scalable solutions. In addition, customers of Esri can now improve operational efficiency by utilizing the cloud’s elastic processing capabilities.



Oct-2019: ProntoForms entered into a partnership with ServicePower, a leading field service management (FSM) Software Company focused on transforming service experiences. Under this partnership, ProntoForms would help ServicePower to expand its FSM solution with agile app creation and next-generation mobile tools for field teams. Moreover, ProntoForms enhances ServicePower’s capabilities in critical verticals such as HVAC, appliances, security, and electronics.



Oct-2018: Bentley Systems formed a partnership with Atos, a French multinational information technology service and consulting company. Following the partnership, the two companies would together provide a comprehensive solution to develop and operate digital twins for industry and infrastructure asset owners.



Jun-2018: SAP completed the acquisition of Coresystems, a Switzerland-based pioneer in crowd service and a leading field service management platform. Following the acquisition, the acquired company would become part of the SAP Service Cloud portfolio. The platform, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), offers real-time scheduling of field service activities as well as simple mobile apps that allow service workers in the field to do the installation, maintenance, and repair tasks.



Jun-2018: Repsly formed a partnership with Destini, the leading product locator and aggregator of store-level data across the U.S. and Canada. The partnership would strengthen the focus of Repsly to allow CPG brands to connect in-store activities with changing consumer demand.



Apr-2017: ProntoForms came into a partnership with FieldAware, the leader in made-for-mobile, cloud-based field service automation solutions. The partnership aimed to include next-generation data collection and workflow capabilities to field service software of FieldAware.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



o Integration & Implementation



o Consulting



o Training & Support



By Deployment Type



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Enterprise Size



• Small & Medium Enterprises



• Large Enterprises



By Vertical



• Telecom



• Construction & Real- Estate



• Energy & Utilities



• Manufacturing



• Agriculture



• Government



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Repsly, Inc.



• Spatial Networks, Inc.



• ProntoForms Corporation



• Canvas Solutions, Inc.



• SafetyCulture Pty Ltd.



• Field Safe Solutions, Inc.



• FieldWireLabs, Inc.



• Bentley Systems, Inc.



• Esri, Inc.



• SAP SE



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249490/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________