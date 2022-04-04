Global Coffee Machines Market Report 2022-2028 - Technological Advancements in Coffee Machines & Increasing Demand from the Corporate World

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Machines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Category, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The coffee machines market was valued at US$ 15,340.75 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20,596.79 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028.



Coffee machines are available in various sizes and shapes as well as in different type of models, which includes filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, capsule and pod coffee machines, and others. This has played an important role in increasing its demand. In addition, manufacturers are introducing drip machines with advanced technological features, which is also likely to propel segment growth.



Based on type, the coffee machines market is segmented into filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, capsule and pod coffee machines, and others. The filter coffee machine segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from the Corporate World and Youth Population

Growing Popularity of Caffeine

Market Restraints

Adverse Effects of Excessive Consumption of Caffeine

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Coffee Machine

Future Trends

Rising Number of High Rated Coffee Shops and Market Consolidation

Company Profiles

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Electrolux Ab.

Illycaffe S.P.A.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Krups Gmbh

Morphy Richards

Nestle S.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Luigi Lavazza S.P.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swt57n

Attachment