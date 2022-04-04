New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fermented Tea Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249488/?utm_source=GNW

Endo-oxidation, in which the tea is generated from the tea-leaf enzymes themselves, and exo-oxidation, in which the tea is microbially catalyzed, are both caused by the tea leaves being exposed to dampness and oxygen during the process. With oxidation, tea leaves and the beverage derived from these processes become darker. Dark tea, not to be confused with black tea, refers to the numerous types of fermented teas produced throughout China.



The degree of fermentation of the tea leaves is one of the most crucial stages in the tea production process. It refers to how much enzymatic oxidation a tea is given before drying. This oxidation process can be prevented by either steaming or roasting the leaves before they get completely dry. The lush green leaves get a reddish-brown tint as a result of fermentation.



The aroma can range from floral to fruity and malty, based on the duration of roasting and degree of fermentation. However, regular tea leaves are generally referred to be semi-fermented because basic exposure to air initiates certain oxidative reactions.



Dark tea is frequently matured in bamboo baskets, bamboo-leaf covers, or the original packaging. Many black tea kinds are aged in humid situations to encourage the growth of fungi known as golden blossoms or Jin Hua due to their rich yellow color. Moreover, the gradual conversion of such dietary components along with the optimized microbial growth results in a low sugar drink that is otherwise high in probiotic chemicals, vitamins, and antioxidants.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to severe harm to people and the economy across the world. With the emergence of the pandemic, many businesses, including small-sized, medium-sized, and large-sized businesses, were significantly demolished. In addition, the lockdown that was imposed in order to regulate the diffusion of the pandemic caused an industrial shutdown. Due to the industrial closure, manufacturing units of various goods were temporarily closed. Moreover, the production of fermented tea was also reduced due to the lockdown. Also, the supply of fermented tea was slightly decreased due to the closure of various distribution channels, such as convenience stores and supermarkets.



However, the demand for functional goods, including fermented tea, was considerably increased as people were more inclined toward consuming healthy goods during the pandemic.



Rising consciousness among people for health



Consumer preferences have shifted toward fermented tea as a result of the rising frequency of chronic diseases and disorders. Healthy and nutritive beverages appeal to people more than harmful drinks and edibles. Increased employment opportunities have resulted in a shift in consumer behavior. Working people suffer from a variety of health problems as a result of their hectic schedules, poor diet, and irregular meals. In addition, Fermented tea is a type of healthy drink that is gaining popularity in the beverage business. The fermented tea is a detoxifying beverage high in antioxidants, vitamins, and enzymes that aid in the treatment of metabolic disorders, digestion, and allergies, among other ailments. This drink is also used to boost the body’s defenses and aid in the early diagnosis of cancer.



Increasing popularity of tea culture among women



Fermented tea is becoming a trend across women of all ages. The increased awareness of women about numerous benefits of fermented tea is increasing the demand of the product among women. Moreover, fermented tea is also being widely utilized in the production of numerous herbal beauty care products across the world. Due to this, fermented tea products are gaining the traction among women across the world. The number of women among the overall working population is rapidly increasing. Due to the fact that more women are now joining the workforce, their disposable income of them is also rising. Women, nowadays, are financially stronger in comparison to past years.



High calorie content of fermented tea



Consumers can choose from a variety of fermented tea options. Some are moderate in calories, while others might have up to 120 calories per bottle. Drinking a fermented tea in a controlled and scheduled manner would not affect the health of the consumer, but consuming too much of this product can contribute to excessive calorie consumption, which can lead to weight gain. Those who consume high-calorie beverages on a regular basis are more likely to be overweight or obese than those who do not. Moreover, obesity can cause various other problems such as prostate cancer. Also, obesity can increase the risk of cardiac arrest in people.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. In 2020, the online segment acquired a substantial revenue share of the fermented tea market. The increase in the utilization of online distribution channels is a result of the shifting preference of consumers toward online shopping due to convenience. Fermented teas are widely available on numerous online shopping platforms or e-commerce sites. Moreover, consumers are offered with a broad range of fermented tea from various vendors through online shopping platforms. Further, it allows the consumer to receive the product at their doorstep.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Kombucha, Pu-Erh Tea, and Other Dark Teas. In 2020, the Kombucha segment garnered the largest revenue share of the fermented tea market. Kombucha tea is produced with some specific strains of bacteria, sugar, and yeast, mixed into black or green tea. In addition, a significant amount of bacteria prevailing in the mixture makes this product healthier. Moreover, it comprises various species of lactic acid bacteria, comprising probiotic properties. Probiotics enhance the gut health of the consumer, as well as cure various other problems, such as inflammation and gastric disorders.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe recorded a significant revenue share of the fermented tea market. Europe is a region with high disposable income, which allows consumers to spend more on enhancing their lifestyle. Due to this factor, people are spending more on healthy food and beverage products. Moreover, the increasing millennial population across this region is another factor that is driving the demand for fermented tea in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Mandala Tea, LLC, Hunan Province Baishaxi Tea Industry Co., Ltd., PepsiCo, Inc., GT’s Living Foods LLC, LIVE Soda, LLC, Humm Kombucha LLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Chr. Hansen holding A/S, Buddha Teas, and Earth Therapeutics Ltd.



Jan-2022: Celestial Seasonings launched a range of tea products. With this launch, the company aimed to offer a more appealing tea to its beverage consumer across the US. In addition, the new range would offer a combination of conventionally utilized herbs and botanicals in order to strengthen the immune system of consumers along with optimizing digestion and mental wellness. Furthermore, the company also launched an optimally priced and sized packaging with 5 tea bags in order to fulfill the evolving demands of its customers.



Aug-2021: GT’s Living Food rolled out California Citrus and Lemon Berry, two new SYNERGY flavors. With this launch, the company aimed to offer a probiotic powerhouse that included with healthy organic acids, aminos, and active enzymes. In addition, SYNERGY is a raw and authentic kombucha of GT, which is completely organic and fermented for duration of 30n days. Moreover, SYNERGY is a fully handcrafted and raw, unprocessed, or unpasteurized fermented tea.



Jul-2021: KeVita, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, unveiled a new range of on-the-go prebiotic shots. The new product would enhance the digestive health of the consumer.



Mar-2020: KeVita, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, launched a new packaging of its Kombuchas, sparkling probiotic drinks, and apple cider vinegar. Through this launch, the company aimed to gain more traction of its customers toward its products.



