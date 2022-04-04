India Remittance Market (2022-2027) Featuring Players Citigroup, Remit2India, MoneyGram and Wells Fargo Among Others

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Remittance Market (2022-2027) by Appliance, Channel, Type, End User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's Remittance Market is estimated to be USD 40.21 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 54.12 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.12%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of India's Remittance Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

India's Remittance Market is segmented based on Appliance, Channel, Type, and End User

Appliance, the market is classified into Consumption, Saving, and Investment.

Channel, the market is classified into Life-Time Coverage, and Term Insurance.

Type, the market is classified into Inward Digital Remittance, and Outward Digital Remittance.

End User, the market is classified into Business, and Personal.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Azimo Ltd., Bank Of - America, Citigroup, Inc., HDFC Bank Ltd (Remitnow), Remitr Payments, Sendah, UAE Exchange, Wise Payments Limited, WorldRemit Ltd, Xoom Corporation(PayPal), etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Remittance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses India's Remittance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Azimo Ltd.

Bank Of America

Citigroup, Inc.

HDFC Bank Ltd (Remitnow)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc

InstaReM India Pvt. Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MoneyGram International Inc.

Remit2India

Remitr Payments

Ria Financial Services Ltd.

TransferGo Ltd.

Sendah

UAE Exchange

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo

Western Union Holdings Inc.

Wise Payments Limited

WorldRemit Ltd.

Xoom Corporation(PayPal)

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Drivers

Shift in Flows From Cash to Digital and From Informal to Formal Channels

Rise in Cross-Border Transactions

Increase in Government Initiatives - Diaspora Bonds

Reduced Remittance Cost & Transfer Time

Restraints

Rise in Number of Financial Frauds

Opportunities

Increase in Mobile-Based Payment and Internet Banking Channels

Growing Significance as a Source of External Financing

Technological Innovations in Digital Remittance

Challenges

Lack of Awareness for Digital Remittance











