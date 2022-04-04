COMPASS SELF STORAGE OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART STORAGE CENTER IN ORLANDO & CELEBRATES 100 STORE MILESTONE

Cleveland, Ohio, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the opening of their newest property, located at 203 Neighborhood Market Road in Orlando, Florida.

This newly constructed, state-of-the-art Compass Self Storage center offers over 81,000 net rentable square feet. The storage center is comprised of a multi-story, climate controlled building with keyless entry smart locks. This location also has outdoor drive up units, a covered loading bay and is located in the quickly growing area of eastern Orlando.

The opening of this location also represents the 100th store milestone for Compass Self Storage, who operates self-storage, boat, and RV storage centers nationally. This is their 30th location in the state of Florida.

All Compass locations offer month-to-month leases, 24-hour digital surveillance, individual electronic gate access controls and a full line of moving and packing supplies. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

“We are super proud to be able to open this brand new, class-A self storage center in Orlando. This location helps to round out our footprint in the growing Orlando area. This fifth generation self storage center offers our customers advanced technology, including keyless gate and unit entry with the use of an app on a smart phone. We are hoping to make moving and storing easy on our customers,” stated Todd Amsdell, President and CEO.



The above-mentioned acquisition was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

