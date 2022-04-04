New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Lighting Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Power System, By Lighting Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249486/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, in case of a fire emergency, a power outage, or the breakdown of typical lighting supplies can all cause the primary power source to fail. Emergency lights are widely being employed in various newly constructed offices and dwellings. It can also be used in a variety of settings, including residential, commercial, and industrial.



One of the most crucial technological developments in emergency lighting has been the incorporation of LEDs in green or red exit signs. Several exit signs in the emergency lighting sector now utilize emergency lighting technology because it is more cost-effective, long-lasting, and energy-efficient than other traditional illumination sources. This emergency lighting is also necessary in public venues such as schools, industrial infrastructure, hospitals, and other public places so that people can safely be rescued in the case of an emergency.



One of the most significant benefits of the emergency light is its substantial energy density of lithium-based batteries, combined with their long life, which is double that of Ni-Cd (nickel-cadmium) batteries and Ni–MH (nickel-metal hydride). Additionally, the increased adoption of LEDs and the combination of emergency lighting and aesthetic lighting are key factors that are allowing manufacturers to bring more developments to their products.



It prevents the user from becoming trapped in a tough circumstance due to a sudden blackout and allows the user to quickly create an emergency light. This circuit replaces incandescent lamps with light-emitting diodes, resulting in a circuit that is both energy-efficient and brighter with its illuminance. Additionally, the circuit employs a novel theory to improve the economic performance of the unit.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 outbreak had a severe impact on society and the economy around the world. The pandemic’s impact on the supply chain has been increasing day by day. This has caused stock market uncertainty, as well as lowered corporate confidence, hindered supply chains, and increased consumer concerns. Due to the suspension of manufacturing services across the world, various countries under lockdown experienced major losses of businesses and money. The emergence of COVID-19 also had a significant impact on production and manufacturing operations, resulting in a decline in the growth of the emergency lighting market.



COVID-19’s continued spread has become one of the world’s most serious economic risks, bringing widespread concern and economic suffering for consumers, businesses, and communities around the world.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing number of government initiatives



Various governments are planning to build world-class infrastructure across their countries in order to attract key investors from all over the world. In addition, many governments have announced the development and construction of numerous smart city projects. The goal of these projects is to incorporate automatic and comprehensive emergency lighting systems.



Moreover, NFPA 70 - National Electric Code, International Fire Code, Advanced Occupational Safety and Health Administration Code of Federal Regulations, Advanced, Latest Standard Fire Prevention Code 1999, NFPA 101 - Life Safety Code, and NFPA 1997 5-9.3 are a few of the primary regulations for primary testing, maintaining, and regulating advanced emergency lighting systems all over the world.



Reducing LED Prices



Emergency lighting is typically characterized as basic lighting with the ability to turn on automatically when there is no specific source of continuous power supply or if any normal lighting malfunctions on a regular basis. Most modern structures now include an emergency light that can be installed during the construction process. In the industrial context, LEDs can save up to 70% of energy. Moreover, the incorporation of LEDs into the security sector is likely to have a substantial advantage on the emergency lighting industry because of their great controllability.



The fundamental, as well as one of the most important factors that are increasing the popularity of emergency lighting systems, is the steady drop in average selling prices of light-emitting diodes. Because of their low energy efficiency and long-life cycle, LEDs are widely being employed in the emergency lighting industry, due to which, the overall cost of the emergency lighting systems are being reduced.



Market Restraining Factors



High initial investment and maintenance cost



The initial investment that is required for the deployment of efficient emergency lighting systems, such as capital investment and operational cost, is very high. Architects, electrical experts, and lighting designers have numerous issues when it comes to providing sufficient emergency lighting. The required information about the premises must be collected either through blueprints, site surveys, or the building in-charge at the commencement of any emergency lighting design. the inadequate information of all these factors may result in poor and inefficient design and installation of the emergency lighting systems.



The high capital investment can result in the incorporation of low-quality components in the emergency lighting systems. While emergency lighting goods are required by law and are an important construction component, badly designed lighting products are likely to suffer from a lower aesthetic appeal.



Offering Outlook



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. In 2020, the Hardware segment acquired the largest revenue share of the emergency lighting market. LED lights, incandescent lights, fluorescent lights, test buttons, led drivers, battery, emergency light module, charge indication, housing, and a variety of additional hardware components are used to operate an emergency lighting system. In addition, batteries and modules are the major hardware components of the emergency lighting system.



Power System Outlook



Based on Power System, the market is segmented into Self-Contained Power System, Central Power System, and Hybrid Power System. In 2020, the Central power segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the emergency lighting market. Emergency lighting based on central power systems is less complicated to maintain and survive longer than emergency lights with self-contained or hybrid power systems. This attribute makes the central power system easier to install and operate. Hence, the growth of this segment is being driven by this factor.



Lighting Type Outlook



Based on Lighting Type, the market is segmented into LED, Fluorescent Lighting, Incandescent, and Others. In 2020, the LED segment procured the largest revenue share of the emergency lighting market. LEDs are energy-efficient, and their cost has been steadily decreasing in recent years. As a result, they’re commonly being employed in emergency lighting systems. In addition, LEDs are becoming more popular due to government measures such as the ban on incandescent lighting. Moreover, these lights are very controllable as the integrity of these lights can vary on the basis of requirements when coupled with a driver.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. In 2020, the Commercial segment accounted for a substantial revenue share of the emergency lighting market. The rising growth of this segment is owing to the increasing utilization of emergency lighting systems in the corporate sector. A sudden power cut can pose a major challenge for the output of an organization and can significant losses. For instance, the emergency lighting solution prevents an organization’s server from going down in case of a power cut. Hence, the utilization of energy lighting systems in the commercial sector is constantly increasing.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe held a substantial revenue share of the emergency lighting market. The rise in the demand for emergency lights across the region is being driven by the development of smart cities in Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, as well as increased safety awareness in these countries. Moreover, governments in this country are encouraging the utilization of energy-efficient lighting, which is driving the adoption of LEDs. Therefore, the regional market is flourishing.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Zumtobel Group AG, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Legrand S.A., Signify N.V. (Cooper Lighting, LLC), Koninklijke Philips N.V., AMS AG (OSRAM Licth AG), Schneider Electric SE, Beghelli S.p.A., and Daisalux, S.A.



Strategies Deployed in Emergency Lighting Market



Oct-2021: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC merged with SESCO Lighting, the most successful lighting manufacturer’s representative company to form one company. This merger aimed to expand its reach into South Carolina.



Aug-2021: Zumtobel teamed up a joint-product development with NICHIA, the world’s largest LED manufacturer and inventor of the high-brightness blue and white LEDs. The collaboration aimed to develop a new offering to the consumers. Moreover, Zumtobel and NICHIA launched ZUMTOBEL Spectrum, a lighting solution developed for its luminaires that harness proprietary technologies.



Jun-2021: Acuity Brands signed an agreement to acquire ams OSRAM’s North American Digital Systems, which develops and manufactures lighting components including LED drivers, LED light engines, electronic ballasts, and certain connected components. Under this acquisition, the company would bring strategic fit and perspective to consumers and associates to grow strategy for their business along with that, the company would expand its advanced LED driver portfolio, which currently includes the IOTA emergency driver and eldoLED driver.



Oct-2020: Schneider Electric formed a technological and commercial partnership with SolarEdge Technologies, a provider of power optimizers, solar inverters, and monitoring systems for photovoltaic arrays. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to provide homeowners with seamless energy management to boost up the urban solar market with the help of Schneider Electric’s expertise in energy distribution and automation solutions and SolarEdge’s Solar, Backup, and smart energy management solutions. Additionally to serve, the need for solar for the new home construction in California, as part of California Energy Commission updates to Title 24 Building Energy Efficiency Standards.



Dec-2019: Acuity Brands launched Renna luminaires from Peerless, an innovation in rectilinear lighting combining superior technology. The product delivers indirect, direct, or bidirectional illumination of space without the concentrated light distribution familiar to small LED luminaires. Furthermore, the product light scatters uniformly over the surface, which decreases the number of fixtures required for installations.



Dec-2018: Legrand took over Kenall, a manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient, and sustainable specification-grade lighting and control solutions. The acquisition aimed to compete in additional market segments, with the product demand as well as pitching to the lighting specification community.



May-2018: Acuity Brands acquired IOTA Engineering, a Tucson, AZ-based manufacturer of highly engineered emergency lighting products. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to support the expansive smart building and lighting solutions strategy of Acuity Brands.



May-2018: Philips Lighting took over Shenzhen LiteMagic Technologies, a Chinese manufacturer and seller of lighting luminaires and control systems for urban and facade lighting. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to expand its high-end offering of façade lighting with luminaires and control systems offering to capture growth in the mid-segment of the urban market. Moreover, it would help the company to grow in the large and fast-growing market for urban lighting in China.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Offering



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Power System



• Self-Contained Power System



• Central Power System



• Hybrid Power System



By Lighting Type



• LED



• Fluorescent Lighting



• Incandescent



• Others



By Application



• Industrial



• Commercial



• Residential



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Zumtobel Group AG



• Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Legrand S.A.



• Signify N.V. (Cooper Lighting, LLC)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• AMS AG (OSRAM Licth AG)



• Schneider Electric SE



• Beghelli S.p.A.



• Daisalux, S.A.



