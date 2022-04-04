Global Remittance Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 6.02% During 2022-2026

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remittance Market (2022-2027) by Appliance, Channel, Type, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Remittance Market is estimated to be USD 901.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1207.41 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.02%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Remittance Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Remittance Market is segmented based on Appliance, Channel, Type, End User, and Geography.

Appliance, the market is classified into Consumption, Saving, and Investment.

Channel, the market is classified into Life-Time Coverage, and Term Insurance.

Type, the market is classified into Inward Digital Remittance, and Outward Digital Remittance.

End User, the market is classified into Business, and Personal.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

Azimo Ltd.

Bank of America

Citigroup, Inc.

cWallet Services W.L.L.

Denarii Cash

Digital Wallet Corporation

Euronet Worldwide, Inc

HDFC Bank Ltd (Remitnow)

InstaReM India Pvt. Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MoneyGram International Inc.

Now Money

OzForex Limited

Remit2India

Remitly, Inc.

Remitr Payments

Ria Financial Services Ltd.

Sendah

TransferGo Ltd.

UAE Exchange

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo

Western Union Holdings Inc.

Wise Payments Limited

WorldRemit Ltd.

Xoom Corporation(PayPal)

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Remittance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Remittance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Drivers

Shift in Flows From Cash to Digital and From Informal to Formal Channels

Rise in Cross-Border Transactions

Increase in Mobile-Based Payment and Internet Banking Channels

Reduced Remittance Cost & Transfer Time

Restraints

Lack of Awareness for Digital Remittance

Opportunities

Growing Significance as a Source of External Financing for Low- And Middle-Income Countries

Technological Innovations in Digital Remittance

Challenges

Rise in Number of Financial Frauds









For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q62tbd

