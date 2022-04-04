Altus Highlights ESG Progress in 2021 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, released its annual Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives and progress in 2021.



Jim Hannon, CEO of Altus said:

“Sustainability has always been core to how Altus operates – it’s at the heart of our culture, reflected in our values, and exemplified through our actions. With this report, we’re pleased to share our progress against our ESG priority areas, highlighting how we have raised the bar for our future performance and outlining our ongoing commitment to drive positive impact for our employees, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment.”

The 2021 Sustainability Report highlights the Company’s:



Light environmental footprint and carbon business model, which includes the move to energy-efficient cloud-based data centres and efficient use of leased office space;



Elevated human resources initiatives to strengthen its talent attraction, retention and development;



Expanded strategy to promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace by leveraging internal diversity data;



Philanthropic initiatives to support the communities and organizations important to its employees and customers;



Enhanced cyber security and data governance program to address the evolving landscape, technology advancements and regulatory changes; and



Strong corporate governance framework to ensure effective stewardship and practices that are in the best interests of all the Company’s stakeholders.



To download Altus’ 2021 Sustainability Report please visit the Sustainability section of the Company’s website, www.altusgroup.com, or click here. More information on Altus’ corporate governance program is also detailed in the Company’s Management Information Circular that was filed to SEDAR on April 1, 2022 and is posted on Altus’ website under the Investor Relations section.

About Altus Group

Altus provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus is a global company with over 2,600 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer

416-641-9773

Camilla.Bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:



Elizabeth Lambe

Director, Global Communications

416-641-9787

Elizabeth.Lambe@altusgroup.com