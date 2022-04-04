Amedisys Completes Acquisition of Home Health Assets from AssistedCare Home Health and AssistedCare of the Carolinas

BATON ROUGE, La., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of quality home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, has closed on its acquisition of certain home health assets from AssistedCare Home Health, Inc., and RH Homecare Services, LLC, doing business as AssistedCare Home Health and AssistedCare of the Carolinas, respectively.



While AssistedCare’s home health care services have transitioned to Amedisys Home Health, their personal care services are remaining with Eldercare at Home, and their Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and Private Duty Nursing (PDN) services remain operational as AssistedCare, Inc., and are not included in the transaction.

“By continuing the great care provided by AssistedCare Home Health and AssistedCare of the Carolinas, Amedisys can now offer both home health and hospice services in more communities across North Carolina, including those in and around Wilmington and Greenville,” said Amedisys President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Gerard. “Amedisys is proud to expand its presence in these healthcare communities and provide more comprehensive care by aligning with our Amedisys Hospice footprint in North Carolina.”

Amedisys’ home health operations now include 350 care centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with an average daily census of approximately 74,000 patients and approximately 11,000 home health employees.

In 2021, Modern Healthcare named Amedisys, Inc. to its prestigious Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. Amedisys is the second largest provider of home health care and the third largest provider of hospice care in the United States with 530 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. As of the January 2022 Home Health Compare release, Amedisys' Quality of Patient Care (QPC) Star score is 4.33. The Company also provides hospice care, personal care, palliative care and high-acuity care.



About AssistedCare Home Health and AssistedCare of the Carolinas

AssistedCare was founded in 1994 by its current CEO, Russell Herring. Today the company provides an extensive range of in-home services throughout eastern North Carolina, including home health and long-term at home care. Home health services include skilled nursing and rehabilitation care, such as speech, occupational and physical therapy. Long-term at-home care services include personal care for adults/seniors, private duty nursing and working with the intellectual and developmental disabilities population.



About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 530 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

