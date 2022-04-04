Robert Winkler Joins Kratos as Vice President of Corporate Development & National Security Programs

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that Robert Winkler, former Professional Staff Member for the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services and staff-lead for the Air Land Subcommittee, has joined Kratos as Vice President of Corporate Development & National Security Programs. In this role, Winkler will focus on developing strategies for aligning Kratos’ development efforts with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Congressional, and Executive Branch priorities, as well as communicating the value of Kratos’ low-cost, high-performance technology, solutions, and breakthroughs to national defense and governmental leaders.



“I have been tremendously impressed by the innovation I have seen across Kratos and, particularly, in the strategically critical areas of Tactical UAVs, space systems and hypersonics,” said Winkler. “Kratos’ work with affordable drones, such as the Valkyrie and Mako, is changing the way the national security community and the world at large are thinking about warfighting in an unmanned world. In the space domain, Kratos’ OpenSpace virtual ground system technology is the most advanced solution I have seen that directly addresses growing management and operating concerns as space becomes a more crowded and contested environment. I am excited about the future of Kratos and to join the team.”

Winkler has more than 25 years of military and legislative experience. In his most recent position with the Senate Committee on Armed Services, Winkler was responsible for oversight of all U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army programs, as well as DoD space activities including U.S. Space Force and Space Command, manned and unmanned aviation, electro-magnetic spectrum operations, warfighting networks and hypersonic/counter-hypersonic weapons development within the Pentagon.

In previous roles, he served as the Director of the Weapons Systems Division for the U.S. Air Force Legislative Liaison Office, as Special Assistant to the Director of the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA), and as Commander of both an F-16 Fighter Squadron and an Operations Group comprised of fighter & air control squadrons dedicated to all aspects of flight operations in NATO.

Winkler holds a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Illinois, an M.A. in National Security Policy from American Public University, an M.S. in Strategy and Joint Campaign Planning from National Defense University, and an M.S. In National Security Strategy from the National War College.

“We could not be more pleased to have a professional with Bob’s stature and reputation join Kratos,” said Ben Goodwin, Kratos’ Senior Vice President of Government Affairs. “The depth of his knowledge and his experience not only in the missions, systems, and technologies where Kratos is focused, but also the inner workings of both the Pentagon and Congress, will advance the applicability of Kratos’ affordable, leading-edge solutions toward meeting defense needs while bending the defense cost curve and increasing warfighter capability.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com