Lantheus Appoints Jean-Claude Provost, MD as Interim Chief Medical Officer

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions, today announced the appointment of Jean-Claude Provost, MD, as Interim Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.



“We have worked closely with Jean-Claude on numerous development programs over the past three years, and I am delighted to welcome him to Lantheus in an expanded role as our Interim Chief Medical Officer,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO, Lantheus. “His familiarity with our Company, as well as his deep and extensive experience in radiopharmaceuticals, contrast media and traditional drug development, make him a perfect fit for our leadership team and will enable him to immediately contribute towards executing on our strategic vision.”

With over 30 years of experience in international development of therapeutic drugs and diagnostic agents, Dr. Provost has consistently demonstrated successful management of global research and development of products at all phases, from discovery to post-marketing life cycle management. Dr. Provost joins Lantheus from his firm, Theranostics Consulting, where he provides research and development, medical and strategic consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and investment firms. Previously, he was head of global research and development for GE Healthcare’s pharmaceutical diagnostics division. Prior to his tenure at GE Healthcare, he co-founded Smo-Clinica, a contract research organization that specialized in clinical trial patient recruitment and management. He also held several management and clinical research positions with Pfizer, Bayer, Merck-Serono and Synarc-CCBR. Dr. Provost is a member of the Board of Directors of Exact Therapeutics AS, Norway and of Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), Canada.



“Lantheus is a unique company, built on a history of successful products, that continues to push for novel solutions to improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Provost. “I’m excited to be part of the team and look forward to serving in this role at the Company.”

