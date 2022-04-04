TTM Technologies, Inc. RF&S Business Unit releases new Xinger® brand high power couplers for sub-6GHz 5G wireless infrastructure applications

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”) Radio Frequency & Specialty Components (“RF&S”) business unit, a leader in microwave/RF-based technology, has expanded its Xinger® brand coupler product offering as part of its continued investment in new product development, maintaining its market leading position by anticipating customer demands for superior performance, small form factors and lowest overall cost solution with industry standard Xinger® brand reliability.



Covering sub-6GHz 5G bands from 1.7GHz – 6.3GHz; the X4C20J1-03G, X4C25J1-03G, X4C35J1-03G, X4C45J1-03G, and X4C55J1-03G Xinger® brand high power couplers perform at or above our customers’ RF performance demands for small form factors. Measuring 2mm x 1.6mm (0805), these new products leverage proprietary TTM materials and deliver a new industry performance standard with very low insertion loss and 5W power handling.

These new products are targeted for 5G MIMO and O-RAN wireless infrastructure applications and are available through Xinger® brand stocking distributors: Richardson RFPD (www.richardsonrfpd.com), Digi-Key (www.digikey.com) and Mouser (www.mouser.com).

The RF&S Business Unit of TTM designs, manufactures, and sells custom high-frequency solutions and Xinger® brand standard components for wireless infrastructure, defense electronics, and test and measurement electronics markets. For more details on our product lines and newly released products, please visit ttm.com.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a major global printed circuit board (“PCB”) manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com

