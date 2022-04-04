Agtech Global International Inc. Announces its Name Change to Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Newport Beach, California, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agtech Global International Inc. is pleased to advise that following its August 2021 notice of intention to change its name to Galexxy Holdings Inc., (OTC Pink: GXXY) FINRA has completed the processing of this name change, effective March 29th, 2022. See details below.

Name Change to Galexxy Holdings, Inc.

Symbol Change: GXXY

New CUSIP 363524109

This corporate name change is consistent with Galexxy’s plan to align its corporate name in the financial markets with its consumer products business and to build Galexxy’s GENUS™ product range as an esteemed consumer brand in the fast-growing CBD products marketplace.

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Galexxy Corp. is a CBD products and online marketing company specializing in the development of proprietary high-quality CBD products that will use its unique, patent pending Virtual Retail Marketing System™ (VRMS) to develop market share more swiftly.

VRMS is a unique hybrid retailing approach combining the physical attributes of the “Brick & Mortar” customer experience with the ease and convenience of online digital shopping through the future deployment of its proprietary point-of-sale systems in stores. Galexxy was developed to potentially enable rapid mass marketing of its online CBD product range via business and retail outlets that have physical contact with millions of consumers.

Galexxy has filed a United States provisional patent application to protect its core Virtual Retail Marketing System technology which underpins its marketing and growth strategy, while creating additional revenue opportunities. Galexxy intends to file a Patent Cooperation Treaty patent application prior to the one-year priority to protect the inventive concepts in jurisdictions of business value worldwide.

For further information:

Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Ross Lyndon-James

E: ross@galexxy.com

M: (949) 456 3972

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.