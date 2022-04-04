ESE Entertainment to Start New Business Division to Provide Services to iGaming Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has started a new division of its business focused on expanding its existing business products and services to internet gambling (“iGaming”) companies.

iGaming is commonly defined as any activity that involves betting online, for example betting on a live event or a game outcome. This is typically carried out through sports betting, online casino gambling and other skill-based games like poker or blackjack. ESE believes it can provide value to legal iGaming operators by providing esports and gaming expertise, new user acquisitions, and the production of media and content.



Canada has been expanding legal single-sports betting and online gambling in the Province of Ontario. Single-sports betting has been legal in Canada since 2021 but limited to the provincially run PROLINE+. In April 2022, it is anticipated that Ontario will launch a new market in iGaming. Prior to legalization, residents were able to access certain overseas sites that offered single-game betting opportunities, such as bet365. With the introduction of legalization, several iGaming operators have been approved to go live in Ontario, removing key grey areas in the market.

To-date, ESE has focused on providing a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues.

Through the introduction of its iGaming business division, the Company intends to service registered iGaming companies by leveraging the Company’s expertise in the video game and esports markets. All projects and engagements in the iGaming space will be subject to prior approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Konrad Wasiela will lead ESE’s new iGaming division and the Company intends to bring further engagement in this space with strategic partnerships, hires, and advisors in 2022.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO at ESE, said: “The announcement that Canada will launch a new iGaming market in Ontario is groundbreaking. This opens an opportunity that cannot be ignored. Our company has the infrastructure and solutions to provide tier-one services to iGaming companies around the world. We believe this is an excellent opportunity for ESE to expand its offering into iGaming and leverage our complementary expertise in esports and gaming.”

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure.

