Identiv to Host Virtual Investor Presentation and RFID Product Demonstration on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET

FREMONT, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), will host a virtual investor presentation and RFID product demonstration on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT).



Identiv CEO Steven Humphreys, CFO Justin Scarpulla, COO/GM, Identity Dr. Manfred Mueller, and GM/VP, Transponder Business Amir Khoshniyati will discuss the company's leadership position in the RFID industry, target operating model, and growth drivers. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT)

Presentation Webcast: Register

For participants who would prefer to join by phone, please call the toll-free number at +1 888.506.0062 (international number: +1 973.528.0011) and provide access code 749010. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting to the presentation, please contact Gateway Group at +1 949.574.3860 or INVE@gatewayir.com.

The presentation will be available for replay here until April 13, 2023.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949.574.3860

IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:

press@identiv.com