DLH Achieves Leading Information Security Management Accreditation

ATLANTA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced it has achieved ISO (International Organization of Standardization) 27001 certification.



Illustrating DLH’s commitment to premier data management and analysis, the accreditation indicates that DLH operates an information security management system that conforms to the rigorous requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2013, the only internationally recognized certifiable information security standard. The scope includes the Information Security Management System supporting DLH’s underlying operations and Infinibyte® Cloud, the company’s PaaS cloud computing offering. The certificate was awarded following an extensive audit process that examined the company’s information security risk, controls, and management processes.

“This certification validates DLH’s commitment to best-in-class information security and data management practices,” said Chief Growth Officer Jackie Everett. “Federal customers can be assured that the digital transformation, DevOps, and Cloud-based PaaS solutions that DLH provides utilize the security and risk management protocols needed to serve the government in the current environment.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, systems development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,300 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

