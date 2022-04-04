Cambridge Viscosity Introduces the ViscoLab PVT+, a Viscometer for High-Temperature, High-Pressure Applications

BOSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Viscosity announced the launch of its latest laboratory viscometer - the ViscoLab PVT+. With the ability to measure seven parameters, including viscosity, pressure, temperature, temperature-compensated viscosity, pressure-compensated viscosity, density, and shear rate, the new PVT+ viscometer provides the right data in real-time, to support operational insight and decision-making.

The ViscoLab PVT+ is a critical instrument to help operators understand how liquids perform under extreme conditions. Ideal for high-pressure processes like reservoir fluid analysis, phase behavior, and supercritical fluid applications, where the accuracy, speed, and reliability of the measurements can have a multi-million-dollar impact on operations.

"The ViscoLab PVT+ has a host of features that support the more complex challenges of reservoir fluid analysis," said Pat Riley, director of sales at Cambridge Viscosity. "We used the voice of the customer to guide the design to deliver an instrument that addresses their current pain and future needs."

The ViscoLab PVT+ is the gold standard of PVT measurement. It is easy to use and highly customizable. With seven measurement parameters to capture a wide range of actionable data, the PVT+ is ideal for applications where the fluids undergo high pressures and/or high temperatures.

For more information on the ViscoLab PVT+, visit the Cambridge Viscosity website and blog.

About Cambridge Viscosity

With its patented, proprietary electromagnetic-based sensor technology, Cambridge Viscosity, a wholly owned subsidiary of PAC, offers several lines of viscometers that are the industry standard in the viscosity measurement equipment industry. Find Cambridge Viscosity online at www.cambridgeviscosity.com.

About PAC

PAC is a leading global manufacturer of advanced analytical instruments for laboratories and online process applications in the hydrocarbon processing industry. PAC operates as a unit of Roper Technologies, Inc. Visit PAC online at www.paclp.com.

About Roper Technologies Inc.

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 500, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

Press Contact:

Patrick Riley

Director of Sales/Business Unit Leader

Cambridge Viscosity (CVI) by PAC

O. +1 339 674 9154

M. +1 617 755 8499

E. Patrick.Riley@PACLP.com



Related Images











Image 1: ViscoLab PVT+ Viscometer





Cambridge Viscosity's new ViscoLab PVT+ viscometer is designed for technically challenging applications like research, oil exploration, enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and bearing analysis, where sample size, pressure, and temperature range are critical.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment