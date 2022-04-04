CareCentrix Serious Illness Care at Home Program Reduces Total Cost of Care, Hospitalizations

HARTFORD, Conn., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCentrix , a leading independent home-centered company that coordinates care to the home for health plans, patients, and providers, today announced a rebrand of the Turn-Key Health palliative care solution to Serious Illness Care at Home, which provides a population health approach to home-based serious illness care. Turn-Key began providing palliative services nationally in 2016 and was acquired by CareCentrix in 2020.



This unique national offering supports health plans and health systems by blending compassionate care with technology to discover, address, and monitor unmet medical, emotional, and social needs for seriously ill people at risk for over-medicalization. According to independent peer-reviewed research published by the Journal of Palliative Medicine, the program has continually demonstrated 20 percent reductions in total medical costs, 33 percent reductions in hospitalizations, and 98 percent member satisfaction.

“Individuals living with a serious illness often suffer from care that isn’t timely, equitable, or coordinated,” said John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix. “Our Serious Illness Care at Home program provides life-changing outcomes for people by addressing social determinants of health, supporting caregivers, and preventing unnecessary hospitalizations. We extend our clients’ existing care delivery systems. Our program lowers cost of care and improves quality and satisfaction scores.”

The Serious Illness Care at Home offering utilizes CareCentrix’s predictive analytics to earlier identify and better engage at-risk members and caregivers who could benefit from this extra supportive care. The company’s proprietary palliative platform supports program standardization, while delivering actionable operational and demographic data on high-risk populations.

“Serious illness care requires a whole-person approach that addresses the clinical and social needs of a patient and their family,” said Terri Maxwell PhD, RN, General Manager at CareCentrix. “Our program allows for better coordinated care that focuses on the full scope of a patient's needs, helping them to remain independent in their homes while receiving high quality care that is aligned with their goals and values.”

Serious Illness Care at Home breaks the mold of traditional palliative or hospice care, applying a population health approach that avoids over-medicalization and engages patients early. More information can be found on the CareCentrix website at https://bit.ly/3wLGApw.

CareCentrix offers value-based home solutions to payors and health systems to help more of their members access the home care they need, when they need it. Through a single platform, CareCentrix coordinates multiple, complex home care needs for over 19 million members through a national network of over 8,000 provider locations, resulting in a simplified patient and physician experience. With proprietary HomeFirst Analytics to stratify risk and optimize care delivery, CareCentrix takes on the complexities of care coordination and management of care in the home while providing our partners with essential visibility into the last mile of care. CareCentrix has been named one of Fierce Healthcare’s 2022 “Fierce 15” companies and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The company has also earned numerous Top Workplaces distinctions from Top Workplaces USA, the Hartford Courant, and the Tampa Bay Times, demonstrating its commitment to a positive culture that develops leaders of tomorrow.

