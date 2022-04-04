HII Releases Odyssey, a Suite of Advanced Autonomy Solutions for Platforms in All Domains

MCLEAN, Va., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) announced today the launch of Odyssey™, a suite of advanced autonomy solutions that can turn any ship or vehicle in any domain into an intelligent, robotic platform. Odyssey capabilities include multi-vehicle collaborative autonomy, autonomous health monitoring, sensor fusion and perception.



The use and applications of unmanned systems are increasing worldwide, performing repetitive and dangerous tasks so humans can focus on the greater mission.

Odyssey is currently integrated on naval prototypes under development and has been fielded for more than 6,000 hours on 23 vessel types.

“The same base software can be integrated on unmanned systems across domains, including Unmanned Surface Vehicles, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group at HII’s Mission Technologies division. “The technology enables collaboration and advances mission operations, while providing joint situational awareness. We’ve taken the best capabilities from our field-proven autonomous solutions and can integrate them on any manned or unmanned platform, to increase autonomy and enhance distributed operations.”

The introduction of Odyssey follows the successful rapid integration and demonstration in January of HII’s suite of solutions with third-party autonomy products onto an HII USV platform, demonstrating its open architecture and flexibility.

Odyssey combines features from HII’s autonomy, REMUS UUV product line, and multi-vehicle, cross-domain capabilities. The suite offers scalable autonomy, from manpower reduction and remote control to fully autonomous capability aligned with industry open architecture standards, including Unmanned Maritime Autonomy Architecture (UMAA), Robot Operating System (ROS) and Data Distribution Service (DDS).

HII announced this week that REMUS 300 was selected as the U.S. Navy’s next generation Small Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (SUUV) program of record, Lionfish.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America's largest shipbuilder.