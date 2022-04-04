Universidad Autónoma De Guadalajara Announces a New State-of-the-Art Campus for Its International School of Medicine

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, part of the Cintana Alliance, a global network of innovative higher education institutions powered by Arizona State University, today announced plans for the opening of its new international campus for medical students coming from the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada.

This specialized campus will offer immersive simulation learning spaces to reinforce clinical knowledge and improve future doctors' team communication and decision-making skills. It will feature modern classroom and meeting spaces, up-to-date research spaces, cutting-edge anatomy, the latest educational technology, and fabulous amenities. The campus is located in the heart of Guadalajara, with superb housing options for students.

"We decided the relocation and expansion to a specialized campus for our international medical students, staff, and faculty, to bring the latest educational technology, including a state-of-the-art medical simulation center," said the President of the UAG, Antonio Leaño Reyes.

UAG's Medicine Program is accredited by the Mexican Commission of Medical Accreditation (COMAEM), an institution recognized in the U.S. It offers top clinical rotation sites in U.S. and Puerto Rico hospitals and clinical experience in the Mexican healthcare system.

ASU has been ranked the #1 university in innovation in the United States for seven consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report and is one of the most prestigious universities in the world, according to Times Higher Education.

"UAG students enrolled in the International Medicine Program will be able to select ASU courses as elective or extra courses. This knowledge will enrich their future professional practice by broadening their understanding of the main factors impacting health and disease," said Nancy Gonzales, Executive Vice President and University Provost at Arizona State University.

"Today, UAG is one of the best private universities in Mexico. We look forward to supporting the institution's work to prepare the doctors of the future," said Douglas Becker, chairman and founder of Cintana Education.

