T.J. Dillashaw Steps into the Cannabis Ring – Joins American Cannabis Partners

BLUE RIDGE, Ga., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Investorwire -- American Cannabis Partners (ACP) today announces T.J. Dillashaw joins ACP as Director of Marketing and his appointment as an Advisory Board member.

Stephen Jordan, ACP’s Chief Executive Officer, said “I am pleased to welcome T.J., a two-time mixed martial arts bantamweight champion and accomplished entrepreneur, to ACP. We embrace this unique opportunity to combine our strengths and accelerate our continued expansions in the cannabis space. With T.J.’s business track-record and American Cannabis Partners’ proficiency in managing profitable operations, the decision to team up was excitingly easy.”

Dillashaw’s credentials include being a successful franchisee and area developer for a rapidly-growing certified organic juice bar company, and bringing new retail business to a sports nutrition and functional energy beverage company, for which he serves in a leadership capacity for marketing and business development. Dillashaw described his reason for joining ACP as “I am excited to join ACP Farms because of ACP’s innovative approach and the potential for growth that I foresee for the company. Many cannabis companies have approached me for endorsements and as potential employers; until now, I have rejected every overture. None has demonstrated the professionalism, due diligence in partnering, and thoughtful corporate structure of ACP Farms. As a professional athlete, I am confident that my image and reputation are in good hands with ACP Farms.”

Dillashaw will strengthen ACP’s marketing initiatives and the ZüK brand’s launch across the US, focusing on business and consumer relations. At the retail level, ZüK will offer medicinal and recreational products in the whole flower and preroll space, sourcing all three product levels of flower from internal outdoor, light deprivation, and indoor grows. Looking forward, Zük is developing THC based edibles and beverages to add the product line. Dillashaw’s publicity experience gives him the natural ability to identify with Zük’s consumers and provide a cannabis educational program to serve as a teaching mechanism for both internal and external audiences, articulating ACP’s long-term mission regarding the cannabis industry’s progression and its effects on various communities.

About American Cannabis Partners

ACP is a privately held, investor-centric company that has been in the cannabis space since 2018 and has expanded as a multi-state operator with 14 licenses and 560,000 square feet of cultivation, lifestyle branding (ZüK) and retail. The company is nationally headquartered in Trinity County of Northern California’s Emerald Triangle.

