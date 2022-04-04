VIDAA and SeaChange Partner to Transform the Monetization of Addressable TV Advertising on Connected TVs

ATLANTA and BOSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIDAA USA, Inc., the provider of a leading smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on Hisense TVs and other smart TVs, and SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery and ad insertion solutions, have partnered to jointly develop a superior streaming and ad insertion solution to accelerate the expansion of free ad-supported content on VIDAA tv globally.



VIDAA will provide a seamless interface to bring SeaChange Xstream™ platform customers onto millions of VIDAA-powered Connected TVs (CTV) globally and enable any content owner or creator to quickly launch their own FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels for distribution on the “VIDAA tv” service.

SeaChange will leverage its Xstream Online Video and Linear Channel Playout Platform to enable streaming of AVOD content within the “VIDAA tv” service, which currently offers FAST channels. SeaChange will also support VIDAA to expand its reach from the CTV space to other connected devices, including mobile and tablet.

“VIDAA tv is the cornerstone of our mission to provide a holistic experience for the consumer, with content as its focal point,” said Guy Edri, President at VIDAA. “The adoption of content services on Connected TVs is rapid and by partnering with SeaChange we will accelerate our mission to provide the best customer experience and expand our service reach beyond our own operating system and on to other connected devices.”

“Connected TVs are already the central entertainment device in many households. We embrace the trend to integrate our streaming and advertising technology with Connected TVs,” added Chris Klimmer, Chief Revenue Officer of SeaChange. “Content owners continue to use aggregation platforms on Connected TVs and other devices to create additional revenue streams via FAST channel technology. By partnering with VIDAA, we help content owners and TV manufacturers alike to monetize content through advertising.”

VIDAA USA Inc. was established in 2019 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia USA. Our flagship product is the VIDAA TV OS which is currently in its sixth generation. VIDAA TV OS is a modern global Smart TV operating system and content platform. By choosing VIDAA, TV OEM manufacturers get a turn-key Linux based OS with voice control, an app store, billing and payment, and much more. Our customers include brands such as Hisense, Loewe, Toshiba and many others.



SeaChange provides advanced video streaming, linear TV, and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. The SeaChange software technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing and develop new and incremental advertising revenues for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique advertising technology. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base. In December 2021, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) entered into a definitive merger agreement and plan of merger with Triller LLC, in a transaction that would combine Triller LLC with SeaChange with the proposed business combination to operate under the name “TrillerVerz Corp.”, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the Form S-4 registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2022.

