Uptime.com Grew 1,700% Operating a Fully Remote, Globally Dispersed SaaS Workforce

AUSTIN, Texas, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com, the website availability and performance monitoring service for thousands of customers, grew its revenue by 1,775% in just four years while operating a globally dispersed, fully remote, asynchronous workforce even prior to COVID-19.

As a remote-only organization since the company's founding in 2013, Uptime.com was able to utilize an "always-on" engineering and support workforce to service globally-recognized brands like Apple, Microsoft, PwC, and Kraft Heinz, who rely on them to check for website downtime, page speed, and domain health performance.

"While COVID-19 had many companies scrambling to adjust to the 'new normal' of remote work, it was business as usual for us," said Mike Welsh, CEO of Uptime.com. "We have proudly been 100% remote since our founding, and today our employees can be found across three continents, five countries, and eight U.S. states. This proves that remote-first companies can not only work, but flourish operationally and culturally."

In just the last year, the uptime monitoring leader has doubled its headcount with strategic hires in engineering, sales, support, and marketing with virtually zero attrition. This is almost unheard of in the age of the "Great Resignation" when as many as 3 in 4 workers are considering leaving their jobs and two-thirds of businesses are struggling to hire new talent.

Uptime.com attributes its success to the strong, tight-knit culture the company has carefully cultivated for nearly a decade. Its workforce is largely asynchronous, which allows employees to build their work schedules around their lives - rather than the other way around. The website monitoring leader also balances its remote-first culture with annual in-person summits all over the world to meet, strategize, and celebrate together.

"Founding and operating Uptime.com as a remote-first company has been a win-win for employees and customers alike," said Elias Laham, VP of Customer Success & Support at Uptime.com. "Our globally dispersed employees love the flexibility and work-life balance, while our customers benefit from global technical monitoring support coverage regardless of where they contact us from."

The company's strong culture and remote-first approach enabled it to "COVID-proof" its business in 2020 by growing 100% year-over-year with negative employee churn. Uptime.com has received top ratings from customers and industry experts alike at G2 and TechRadar in the highly competitive website performance monitoring software-as-a-service (SaaS) space featuring companies with larger staffs. As Entrepreneur ponders if company culture will suffer from the rise of remote work, Uptime.com took deliberate action to build a high-performing virtual workforce and culture that has attracted top tech talent from notable companies like Rackspace, G2, Corning, and even SpaceX.

As for the "new normal," many large tech companies are still struggling to adjust as evidenced by low company morale, high attrition, and disconnected teams with employees highlighting the lack of social connection. Anecdotal stories reveal that employees are more likely to quit a job sooner, feel more disconnected from purposeful work, and not buy into their company's mission. Uptime.com on the other hand, consistently sees highly engaged, skilled, and long-tenured team members working collaboratively across multiple time zones around the world.

As an industry-leading website performance monitor, Uptime.com combines ultra-reliable technology and 100% dedicated human support to offer top-rated uptime monitoring products and services relied on by thousands of the world's most recognizable and heavily used websites.

Uptime.com's stated mission is to provide peace of mind. The company's success in growing revenue and its team demonstrates that its mission is resonating with customers and employees alike.

