Emerging Markets Report: No One Should be Alone

A New Marketing Plan Potentially Could be the Bridge to a Better Tomorrow for Aging Americans

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking news from Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB:CLRD), isn’t the sort of all caps, barn burner headline that turns online message boards into frothing cesspools of ‘discussions’ where longs and short rage about the impact of the moment.

Nope, this simple announcement of Clearday’s expansion of a marketing plan involving the older care population is just a strong reminder of a business deeply entrenched in the vast demographic of an aging population of some of the greatest Americans that needs and deserves to be loved and cared for appropriately.

Let’s back up a step and explain what Clearday does in case you’re new to the story. Here’s the brief and formal description:

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

We love the diversified offerings that Clearday provides, both in providing physical locations, communities really, to those in need as well as a presence in the emergent telehealth industry which is delivered via a subscription model.

And we love subscription models and the recurring revenue that they usually come with.

Ramping marketing and pursuing market share more aggressively all makes sense given the opportunity. Clearday’s CEO Jim Walesa lays out a pretty clean argument for growth in the aforementioned release. Here’s a quote worth noting:

“As baby boomers age, society in America has aged. Back in 1900, about 3 million older Americans were defined as people 65 and older. Now it's over 50 million adults that are 65 and older. We believe our Age In The Right Place program provides the opportunity for families to continue a personal relationships among the elder and younger generations in a safe and comfortable manner."

Walesa is right about the growth of the senior population and the crisis of care is well-documented in articles from leading publications like this one from Forbes which starts with the bold declaration in its headline that “Aging Populations Will Challenge Healthcare Systems All Over The World.”

And that was from 2018.

While Walesa and Forbes both use hard data to speak to the need for better care it’s Walesa’s last quote from the Clearday press release that is perhaps most compelling.

“No one should be alone.”

For more information, visit www.myclearday.com

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by Clearday Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 N orange Ave Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com