India's Gift Card Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 19.1% During 2022-2027

India's Gift Card Market is estimated to be USD 39.21 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 93.96 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of India's Gift Card Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

India's Gift Card Market is segmented based on Card Type, and End-User.

Card Type, the market is classified into Closed-Loop Card and Open-Loop Card.

End-User, the market is classified into Retail Established and Corporate institutions.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com, Inc.

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Google LLC

Hennes & Mauritz AB

IKEA

J Sainsbury plc

JD Sports (Pentland Group)

Macys.com, LLC

PayPal, Inc.

Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Sephora

Starbucks Corporation

Virgin Group Ltd.

ZARA

Mastercard

Visa

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Gift Card Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses India's Gift Card Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Proliferation of Smartphones and E-Tailing Giants

Increase in Demand for Innovative Products and Strengthened Brand Loyalty Strategies

Growing Demand for E-Gifting with Increase Digitalisation

The Surge in Incentives for Employees by Various Companies

Restraints

High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

Opportunities

The Emergence of Customized E-Gift Cards

Increase in Universally-Accepted Open-Loop Gift Cards

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns













