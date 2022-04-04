X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present at April Investor Conferences

BOSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel CXCR4-targeted small molecule therapeutics to benefit people with diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 11, 2022 and participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 2022 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Details are as follows:

Conference: 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Overview

Date: Monday, April 11, 2022

Time: 3:45 PM ET

Corporate Overview Webcast Link

Conference: Canaccord Genuity 2022 Horizons in Oncology Virtual

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time: 10:30 – 11:00 AM ET

Fireside Chat Webcast Link

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat from the conferences will be available on the investors section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. After the live webcasts, the events will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of novel therapies for people with immune system dysfunction. The company’s lead candidate is mavorixafor, a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. Due to mavorixafor’s ability to antagonize CXCR4 and improve the healthy maturation and trafficking of white blood cells, X4 believes that mavorixafor has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies (PIDs) and certain types of cancer. Mavorixafor has already demonstrated clinical potential in a Phase 2 trial in people with WHIM syndrome, a rare PID. Its efficacy and safety continue to be evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in WHIM (fully enrolled) and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – one, as monotherapy in people with Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN) and other chronic neutropenia conditions, and another in combination with ibrutinib in people with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare B-cell lymphoma. X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, to discover and develop additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

