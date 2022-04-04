India Sports Equipment and Apparel Market (2022-2027): Featuring Players Adidas, COSCO (India) Ltd, Nike and Sareen Sports Industries Among Others

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Sports Equipment and Apparel Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Sports Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is estimated to be USD 27.89 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 40.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.82%.
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation
- India's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented based on Product Type, Sports Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Application.
- Product Type, the market is classified into Equipment.and Apparel and shoes.
- Sports Type, the market is classified into Bike, Outdoor, Tennis, Running, Fitness Equipment, Football Soccer, Winter Sports, Water Sports, Others.
- Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Online, Offline.
- End-User, the market is classified into Men, Women, Children.
- Application, the market is classified into Academy, Training Centres, and Others
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses India's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- Adidas AG
- Asics
- Callaway Golf Company
- COSCO (India) Ltd
- Decathlon
- Fanatics, Inc.
- Fila Holdings Corp.
- GAP INC.
- Gray-Nicolls
- Gunn & Moore
- Kappa
- Lotus Footwear Enterprises Ltd.
- Lululemon Athletica
- Mizuno Corporation
- MRF Sports
- Nike, Inc.
- Nivia
- Puma SE
- Reebok International Limited
- Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt Ltd.
- Sareen Sports Industries
- Seven Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Limited
- TYKA
- Under Armour, Inc.
- Yonex Co., Ltd
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Drivers
- Increase in Sports and Fitness Awareness
- Public and Private Initiatives Towards Sports Activities and Events
- Use of Sports Protection Equipment in Lowering the Magnitude of Injury
- Increasing Trend for Rental Sports Equipment and Apparel
- Rapid Growth of the Online Retail Platform
Restraints
- Increase in Proclivity of Kids in Indoor Leisure Activities
- High Pricing of Equipment
Opportunities
- Need for Continued Development of Trendy Apparel
- Increase in The Average Life Span of a Smartphone
- Technological Advancement in Sports Equipment
Challenges
- Rise in Terrorism and Political Influence on Sports Events
