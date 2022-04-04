1812 Brewing Company, Inc. To Reduce Authorized Shares

Watertown, NY, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it shall reduce the Company’s authorized shares by 50%. “It’s hard to imagine a scenario wherein the Company would need to issue 20 billion shares, and to have the Authorized Shares at that level may even be counterproductive to our ongoing efforts to reduce the Company’s overall cost of capital” stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava. He continued, “This is a case where perception can create the reality. If it is perceived that that many shares must be issued to fund your company, then that many shares may just, in fact, be needed. And that certainly is not our intent.”

The Company’s current Authorized Shares are approximately 20 billion, the move would decrease that to approximately 10 billion. Finally, Mr. Scozzafava stated, “and if operations continue to progress as they have been, an additional 50% decrease from there is likely.” The Authorized Share reduction is subject to shareholder and board resolutions and an accepted filing with the State of Florida.

About 1812 Brewing Company:

1812 Brewing Company is both an investment and operating company focused on the beverage and hospitality industries. Returns are intended to be in the form of revenue growth of companies in its core holdings as well as the eventual share appreciation and dispossession of those equity stakes in its investments. For more updates follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

