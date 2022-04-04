Peter J. Burns III of Burns Funding Talks About His Adventures in Business

Beverly Hills , April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Burns says he wants to help entrepreneurs secure funding, particularly millennial female founders on the path to becoming successful independent innovators.

How did you get started as an entrepreneur?

Burns says he was inspired in his youth on a golf course where he used to spend time with his father. There, he noticed people would accidentally dunked balls into the water holes trying to reach the greens, leaving them behind as they progressed through the course. Even almost 60 years ago, he says, the balls weren’t inexpensive, so he would retrieve and resell them to the duffers with a dixie cup of lemonade hastily set up on the water hole. This, he recalls, was his first entrepreneurial venture, followed by reselling candies, charging friends for entry to a beach club, and hosting parties with professional bands in school. Through these experiences, he learned the ins and outs of doing business with cash, supply chain management and setting up the infrastructure of each deal.

Familial influence and personal experience

An enterprising streak runs through Burns’ family: he explains that his father’s life as an advertising executive on Madison Avenue inspired the popular television series, Mad Men, and his brother has long experienced great success working in the entertainment industry. His entire family, he explains, has invested in passive income and reaped the benefits, and as a businessperson who has started more than 150 businesses and taught or mentored thousands of entrepreneurs, he has plenty of advice to give.

Millennial Queenmakers

In an effort to pay his own success forward to future generations, Burns founded the Millennial Queenmakers program, which helps millennial women become successful entrepreneurs by providing strategic advice and mentorship, making introductions, sharing resources, helping them find the right businesses for them, and assisting them in securing funding for those businesses. He says it’s important for women to have equitable opportunities in business, particularly in the wake of job losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Adventures in Entrepreneurship

Throughout his varied and illustrious career, Burns has seemingly been involved in every kind of business imaginable, from starting the first moped rental operation in the US to founding enterprises in the realms of luxury pet travel, cryptocurrency mining financing, and cannabis business banking services. Among many other ventures and platforms, he serves as an Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor for Entrepreneur Magazine.

