Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS Senior management employee’s position CEO & President Relationship with member of senior management employee Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 1 April 2022 Market in which transaction was executed Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of securities traded 40,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 376,000









CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

