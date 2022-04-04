Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 10/2022


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameSøren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS
Senior management employee’s positionCEO & President
Relationship with member of senior management employeeSøren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transactionPurchase
Trading date1 April 2022
Market in which transaction was executedNasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded40,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded376,000




For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

