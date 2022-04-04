US Orthodontics Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 9.60 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 14.3%

Pune, India, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US orthodontics market size is expected to rise from USD 3.76 billion in 2022 to USD 9.60 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.3% during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in a report titled, "U.S. Orthodontics Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market size was USD 3.23 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing demand for clear aligners and the rising number of patients seeking teeth crowding and spacing treatment.

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry specializing in treating misaligned teeth issues. Orthodontics focuses on employing dedicated tools such as clear aligners and braces to correct the teeth structure of patients having crowding and spacing issues. The increasing demand for clear aligners and lingual braces among adults is expected to drive the market during the projected period.





Industry Development:

January 2021: Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of Byte, one of the fastest-growing clear aligner companies. As a result of this acquisition, Dentsply Sirona will improve its SureSmile clear aligner business and support its connection with dental professionals.

Clear Aligners Holds Dominant Market Share in the U.S.

By type, the market is bifurcated into braces and clear aligners. Further, braces are divided into traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, and lingual braces. Clear aligners are in traditional and direct-to-consumer types.

Based on age group, the market is segmented into adult and teenager.

According to the end-user, the market is segregated into dental/orthodontic clinics, direct to consumer, and others.





Halt on Non-Essential Treatments Amid Pandemic Restricted Market Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic created a mild impact on the U.S. orthodontics market growth due to decline in non-essential treatments and surgeries. Also, the halt on dentistry operations in this region affected the market growth. Furthermore, halt on manufacturing and production units affected the supply of essential apparatus required during the treatment, due to which the market growth was affected. These factors affected the market development and expansion during the pandemic.





Report Coverage:

The report holds insightful information regarding market development and recent trends in the industry. Also, the report sheds light on drivers and restraints affecting market growth along with recent developments in the market. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the regional market is highlighted in this report. A list of leading market players and their developments is highlighted, along with various company business growth strategies.

Rising Number of Adults Seeking Treatment to Propel Growth

The market is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for orthodontic treatment among adults and teenagers. Also, the rising adoption of clear aligners is anticipated to propel growth during the projected period. Implementing the latest technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence allow companies to develop new products and attract maximum customers. These factors are expected to improve the U.S. orthodontics market share during the forecast period.

However, high costs associated with the treatment and lower awareness of the effects of malocclusion are likely to hinder the market growth.





Regional Insights:

Technological Advancements in the U.S. to Maintain Regional Market Dominance

The market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2021 due to increasing demand for teeth alignment treatment among teenagers and adults. The market exhibited a rise of 26.4% in 2021 as compared to 2020. The rising implementation of advanced technologies in this region is expected to witness continuous dominance in the market.

Strategic Acquisition Allow Key Players to Improve Business Performance

Key market players focus on implementing various business development strategies such as forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Also, developing and designing new products by adopting the latest technologies and applying innovative ideas allow companies to enhance their product portfolio. Furthermore, improving production rate allow key players to increase their supplies and ensure a high revenue generation rate.

List of Key Players Profiled in Market Report:

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

3M (U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Ormco Corporation) (U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (U.S.)





