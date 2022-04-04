Global Cable Management Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cable management market reached a value of US$ 22.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 36.06 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cable management refers to the process of handling the wiring systems of a building or a complex. It utilizes electrical conduit systems, trays, ladders, electrical raceways, cable glands, connectors, floor ducts and boxes to track the running cables. It is used for routing and branching cables in multiple directions, protecting wiring components and eliminating trip hazards. It is also utilized for tracking physical networks, reassigning surplus resources and improving the life cycle of data assets. Cable management offers enhanced power supply protection and improved aesthetics and access control. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), construction, healthcare, manufacturing, marine, telecommunication and energy.



Cable Management Market Trends:

The increasing commercialization of renewable energy across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for steel, rigid metal, flexible metallic and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) conduits in various industries is providing a thrust to the market growth. These conduits are used for indoor and outdoor applications and exhibit advantageous corrosion-resistant properties.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of high-performance data and communication cabling systems is also contributing to the growth of the market. Cable management systems are integrated into the entertainment and lighting control systems of smart homes.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of data centers in organizations is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Cable management systems enable the enterprises to store and transmit large volumes of data produced by advanced data computing machines, sensors and equipment. Other factors, including extensive infrastructural development, especially in the emerging economies, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cable management market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, material and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Cable Trays

Cable Raceways

Cable Conduits

Cable Connectors and Glands

Cable Carriers

Cable Lugs

Cable Junction Box

Others

Breakup by Material:

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Breakup by End User:

IT and Telecommunication

Construction

Energy and Utility

Manufacturing and Automation Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Atkore International, Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Enduro Composites Inc., HellermannTyton Group PLC (Aptiv PLC), Houston Wire & Cable Company (Omni Cable LLC), Legrand, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Panduit Corporation, Prysmian S.p.A., and Schneider Electric SE.



