US Nuclear is Tapped to Bid on 500 to 1,000 High Tech Drones to Support Survival of the Ukrainian People

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – On April 2, 2022, US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) submitted its full proposal in response to a Preferred Source Quote Request from Solar System Resources Corporation Sp. z. o. o. for 500 drones, with the option to buy a second 500-piece tranche (1,000 in total) to support Ukraine.

Solar System Resources Corporation Sp. z o. o. intensively analyzes and seeks customers to purchase 500 to 1000 drones in Europe in connection with Russia's aggression towards Ukraine.

These drones are non-military equipment designed to defend the civilian population in terms of radiological and chemical safety, increasing the chances of survival of civilians in the war.

Drones are designed to designate safe travel and evacuation routes for civilians, mainly from urban areas in the event of the use of weapons of mass destruction and coordination of rescue operations.

The civilian evacuation corridors open temporarily depending on the situation at the front, as well as the distribution of radioactive fallout and chemical warfare agents, not to mention dangerous dust and fumes from conventional explosives and burning buildings, all of which can strongly depend on changing weather conditions. Escape routes can lead through hard-to-reach areas that cannot be reached by CBRN vehicles and mobile robots. In such a situation, only US Nuclear Corp. drones can effectively reach and monitor the evacuation corridors.

In the case of war conditions: shelling, rubble, impassable roads, mined fields, densely forested areas, mud, drones are the only option to reach selected places in order to help and evacuate civilians.

Drones will also be needed to protect the civilian population of NATO and EU countries in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. On March 2, 2022, Sweden's airspace was breached by 4 Russian planes, two of which were probably equipped with nuclear weapons.

A package offered by US Nuclear Corp. was prepared upon request and in cooperation with Solar System Resources Corporation Sp. z o. o. It contains specialized solutions enabling the detection of radioactive and chemical contamination in war conditions, increasing the chance of saving civilians.

Moreover, US Nuclear Corp.’s deep knowledge and wide mesh of contacts throughout the drone industry allow USN to select and customize the best drone platform and specific accessories to meet user needs.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com