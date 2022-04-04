Cognitus Drives Successful Gallop Pricing Intelligence Implementation for Dorman

MIAMI, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitus Consulting, an SAP gold partner and globally renowned SAP implementation partner with the most advanced SAP S/4HANA conversion capabilities, announced the successful implementation of Pricefx at Dorman Products, Inc.

Since 1918, Dorman has been one of the automotive aftermarket's pioneering problem solvers, releasing thousands of parts and components that consumers could once only buy from original equipment manufacturers. Dorman's previous Excel based pricing processes were inefficient and unscalable, that resulted in too many spreadsheets with limited ability to analyze and visualize revenue and profit impact of price changes.

Dorman needed a digital solution for their pricing processes - to move away from legacy processes run on spreadsheets to a cloud-based solution that was quick, flexible, and addressed all their current pricing challenges. Cognitus assessed these pricing needs and recommended Pricefx as the perfect cloud-native solution to deliver growth and gain process efficiency, pricing accuracy, and transparency that fosters internal collaboration.

Cognitus combines Pricefx price optimization and cloud-pricing solutions with the extensive capabilities of SAP solutions. Implementing this enables businesses like Dorman to integrate their pricing management system with the larger SAP suites.

Cognitus' deep expertise in Pricing and SAP capabilities led Dorman to choose Cognitus as their Pricefx implementation partner that resulted in significant automation in rule-based pricing strategies, revenue and profit impact analytics, price update and discount management, and most importantly, the collaboration between Sales and Pricing teams during price updates.

"Cognitus has been a trusted partner not only in guiding through our implementation of Pricefx but supporting the critical integration points back to our SAP instance," said Jerry Baklycki, Sr. Director, IT Solution Delivery & PMO at Dorman. Vince Henson, Director Strategic Pricing, added that "Cognitus' business acumen made our highly configured solution much easier to develop. Their ability to support Dorman, both from a technical and change management standpoint, was appreciated."

"We at Cognitus take great pride in joining Dorman's digital transformation journey. With the implementation of Gallop Pricing Intelligence powered by Pricefx, Dorman streamlined price settling enabled by insightful analytics with tight integrations to the SAP Intelligent Enterprise. Dorman's cooperation, collaboration, and continuous feedback during the project accelerated the delivery of such a transformation project in a short amount of time," shared Francisco Verdesoto, Partner at Cognitus.

About Dorman

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

